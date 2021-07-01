Eric Trump insists that Trump Org. Will survive criminal charges because Daily Mail commentators say so





By now you’ve probably heard that on Thursday the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are scheduled to face criminal charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The news is undoubtedly unwelcome within the Trump clan, given that (1) personal accusations for Weisselberg could increase his chances of deciding to cooperate with prosecutors against Donald Trump in order to save himself, and (2) like lawyers of the company backed him up on Monday. , such an indictment would seriously damage the family business. In an appearance on MSNBC last week, Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said the charges against the Trump Organization would almost be a death blow to the company, adding on Twitter: I can’t stress enough how not an indictment would be devastating for the Trump Org. . Every lender would call their loans and no way Trump Org can pay them all, which would likely lead to bankruptcy. Weisselberg may not cooperate without more serious charges, but any charge will doom the TO.

According to Eric Trump, however, the business will be doing very well, and he knows it because Daily Mail commentators say so:

Yes, some may mock the ex-president’s adult son by quoting internet comments as part of his legal defense, but that’s simply because they don’t know about the Daily Mail School of Law, an institute higher education in which commentators are required to have previously graduated. they are allowed to write on the site. (Speaking of college, remember the late Trump University, which had a textbook with tips for students on what to do if a district attorney showed up? That was the time.)

Trump himself does not appear to have commented on the expected charges yet, although he has previously claimed Democrats have tried to bring him down since he stepped off that escalator to announce his candidacy in 2015. On Monday, he said called prosecutors rude, mean and totally biased. , so he’s clearly taking matters into his own hands.

Monster Bill Cosby became free thanks to one of Trump’s impeachment lawyers

Do you remember Bruce Castor? One of the lawyers Trump hired for his second impeachment trial after no legitimate person represented him? Thanks to a questionable deal Castor made as a former prosecutor, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court:

The decision was the product of a deal Cosby made with a district attorney in 2005 in which the prosecutor promised Cosby that he would not be charged in a case involving Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004. That Prosecutor Bruce Castor, then Montgomery County District Attorney, made headlines this year when he represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Under the terms of his deal with Cosby, Castor asked the disgraced comedian to testify in a civil suit brought by Constand in exchange for avoiding prosecution. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Castors case with Cosby should have prevented Cosby from being indicted in that case, which ultimately landed him behind bars.

In his civil testimony, Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 60 women, admitted to giving quaaludes, a type of sedative, to women with whom he was attempting to have sex. (Cosby has denied the allegations of sexual assault and harassment.) In addition to closing the 2005 deal, Castor served as a witness for Cosby in 2016, telling a judge the ex-artist was not being prosecuted at all as far as I was concerned, adding that in his opinion he had the power to make such a statement. What the Pennsylvania Supreme Court apparently agreed with. (Others don’t.)

Janice Baker-Kinney, a former bartender who says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1982, told the Washington Post that she was stunned and sick to her stomach that Cosby “can free herself for a technical detail.

