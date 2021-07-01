Connect with us

PM Modi calls on ministers to raise immunization awareness to keep third wave at bay

File photo of PM Narendra Modi | PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his Council of Ministers to sensitize the population to respect for COVID-19 protocols and vaccination to keep the third wave of the pandemic at bay.

Presiding over a meeting of the Union’s Council of Ministers, he also called on ministers to ensure that the projects for which they laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.

He also asked them to monitor the projects and make sure they are not delayed, sources said.

During the nearly five-hour meeting, NITI (Health) member Aayog VK Paul gave a presentation on the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi stressed that people must remain vigilant to contain the spread of the virus.

