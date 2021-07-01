House approves select committee to investigate pro-Trump Capitol insurgency





A supporter of US President Donald Trump sprays smoke during a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

Stephanie Keith | Reuters

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that will form a select committee to investigate the violent January 6 riot in which supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The measure was passed in a 222-190 party line vote. Only two Republicans, Reps Adam Kinzinger, RI.L., and Liz Cheney, RW.Y., voted in favor.

“We have a duty to the Constitution and the country to find out the truth about the January 6 insurgency and to ensure that such an assault on our democracy cannot happen again,” wrote the president of the House, Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to House members Wednesday morning. .

Pelosi announced the legislation after Senate Republicans blocked a bill in May that would have created an independent, bipartisan commission, modeled on the 9/11 commission, to investigate the attack. GOP leaders claimed it would only duplicate existing investigative efforts by the Department of Justice and congressional committees.

Under the newly approved legislation, the select committee will be led by Democrats and consist of 13 members. Pelosi will appoint a chair and all committee members, 5 of whom will be appointed in consultation with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to the legislation.

The committee will investigate and report the facts and causes of the event, such as the activities of the intelligence and law enforcement services and the technological factors that may have motivated the attack, according to the legislation. It will also develop recommendations to prevent similar events from happening again in the future.

All findings, conclusions and recommendations made by the committee will be published in a final report to the House, in accordance with the law.

“Are we going to investigate how our democracy has been attacked or will we send a green light for it to be attacked again?” Are we going to support the cops or ride with the cop killers? Do we want the truth, or are we going to leave history erased? And are we for the constitution or are we for chaos? Said Representative Eric Swalwell on the floor of the House.

“January 6 was a crime against our democracy and the heroes of this Capitol. Now we must investigate. Otherwise, we are lawless. And lost.”

Representative Michelle Fischbach, RM.N., urged Republicans not to vote for the legislation, saying it is “plagued by partisan politics at its worst.”

A crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to thwart Congress’s confirmation of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The attack left five people dead, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick.

Pelosi invited Capitol Building Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges to sit during the debate and vote in the House. Gladys Sicknick, the mother of the deceased police officer, was also to be present.

Police officers who responded on Capitol Hill and Gladys Sicknick all lobbied for the independent select committee, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Fanone and Dunn met with McCarthy last Friday, asking him to publicly condemn statements made by GOP members who downplayed the attack and voted against honoring police for defending the Capitol, according to the Associated Press. .

Dunn, who had fought the rioters hand-to-hand and had been the subject of racist slurs, told The Associated Press after the meeting that the goal was “accountability, justice for all involved.” .

Fanone, who described being shocked with a stun gun and beaten by rioters, added that he asked McCarthy not to put “the wrong people” on the select committee.

