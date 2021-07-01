Serbia wants regular flights to China back





The Serbian president suggested to his Chinese counterpart that Air Serbia or a Chinese airline launch direct flights between Belgrade and Beijing or Shanghai. In response, Xi Jinping gave his personal support to the idea, adding that a direct air link would be of utmost importance to the two countries. Belgrade is looking for flights to Shanghai or Beijing The office of Serbian President Aleksandar Vui revealed in a press release that the Serbian President believes that a Chinese airline or Air Serbia needs to launch flights between the Serbian capital, Belgrade, and China. Vui expressed the sentiment last week in a phone call with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, explaining that direct air links between Serbia and China would bring the two nations even closer. It would also open up more opportunities for “economic cooperation and any other cooperation” between the two countries. Beijing and Shanghai were the two destinations explicitly mentioned in the phone call as possible choices for the city which would be directly linked to the airport serving the capital of Serbia, Belgrade Nikola Tesla. Stay informed:Register nowfor our daily and weekly aviation news summaries. No flights between Serbia and China since 2018 Hainan Airlines served Belgrade from Beijing with a stopover in Prague. These flights were launched on September 15, 2017, but they were only maintained for one year. Prior to that, Belgrade was linked to China while it was still the capital of Yugoslavia more than two decades ago. Apart from the Hainan Airlines service, there has been no other regular passenger service between Belgrade and China this millennium, despite very high demand: XXX. At the height of the COVID closures in spring 2020, Air Serbia was very busy operating cargo flights with its Airbus A330s to China to bring medical supplies to Serbia. In fact, the A330 has never been so busy as it was in April 2020. Its single-week usage analyzed by Simple Flying last year was as follows: Monday April 20: Belgrade-Shanghai

Tuesday April 21: Shanghai-Belgrade, then Belgrade-Shanghai

Wednesday April 22: Shanghai-Belgrade

Thursday April 23: Belgrade-Shanghai

Friday April 24: Shanghai-Belgrade, then Belgrade-Rome-Belgrade

Saturday April 25: Belgrade-Shanghai

Sunday April 26: Shanghai-Belgrade Phone call details The exact wording of the statement suggests that it was Serbian President Vui who initiated the idea that an airline should establish direct flights between Serbia and China. The Chinese president responded by offering his personal support for the idea, adding that a direct air link would be of enormous importance to the two countries. So, could that mean that we should soon expect direct flights between Belgrade and Beijing or Shanghai? Do you think direct flights between Serbia and China will be available soon? Do you think COVID made this more or less likely? Let us know what you think of this story in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/serbia-regular-china-flights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos