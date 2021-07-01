Turkish journalists ask for protection after violent arrest





Dozens of journalists in Istanbul and Ankara gathered on Tuesday to demand police protection following the violent arrest of an AFP photographer at a banned event in Istanbul. Award-winning photographer Bulent Kilic filed a “violent arrest” complaint against police officers who pinned him to the ground with their legs to his neck and back as he covered the march on Saturday. He was released without charge after being taken to the police station for questioning. AFP Director General Fabrice Fries “strongly protested” against the detention in a letter urging the Turkish authorities to “quickly investigate this incident and take the necessary measures to hold the officers involved to account”. The European Union Ambassador to Turkey also expressed his support for Kilic at a media awards ceremony in the capital Ankara. “Of course, resorting to violence against journalists is not acceptable. I have to say it here today,” said EU Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut. Dozens of journalists gathered near the Istanbul governor’s mansion holding photos of Kilic’s head pinned to the ground and signs saying “We can’t breathe.” “Press freedoms cannot be silenced,” they chanted as some hung their cameras on the fence surrounding the governor’s mansion in protest. A union of Turkish journalists said Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya told them at a subsequent meeting that an administrative investigation had been opened against the policeman who arrested him. Many journalists in Turkey have drawn parallels between the way Kilic was arrested and the murder of African American George Floyd by white cops last year. Similar slogans sounded at an unauthorized event attended by dozens of journalists in a park in the Turkish capital. “Our colleagues are victims of violence because they are just doing their job,” Esra Kocak Mayda, head of the Ankara section of the Turkish Journalists Association, said as riot police watched from a short distance. . Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative in Turkey, Erol Onderoglu, called on the government “to give clear instructions to the state security forces to end this unacceptable treatment before it becomes too much. late “. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans has come under constant criticism for suppressing the media and political dissent. Journalists say their job became even more difficult after Turkish police issued a circular in late April banning the dissemination of images or sounds of officers without their consent. The bars are contesting the measure as unconstitutional. Turkey ranks 153rd out of 180 countries in RSF’s latest World Press Freedom Index.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/3055226/turkish-reporters-demand-protection-after-violent-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

