Boris Johnson warned by watchdog over statistics on child poverty allegations

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been officially warned by the UK statistics regulator of his claim that child poverty has declined over the past decade, HuffPost UK can reveal.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) wrote to Downing Street to increase Johnson’s use of statistics during First Ministers Question Time last month.

The Prime Minister said that we are also seeing fewer households with children in poverty than 10 years ago.

OSR said it had received complaints about the misleading nature of the allegation, adding that on some measures child poverty had increased in recent years, not decreased.

This would help the public understand whether the statements regarding child poverty were clear about the extent to which it is being referred, especially when other measures show a different trend, the watchdog said in its letter to the chief of staff. data science # 10.

Campaigners have long warned that Johnson is deliberately making misleading statements about the poverty statistics.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) uses both relative and absolute poverty measures, before and after housing costs.

Relative poverty covers households that have less than 60% of the contemporary median income.

Absolute poverty is defined as households where less than 60% of the median income in 2010/11 is held constant in real terms.

Relative child poverty after housing costs fell from $ 3.6 million when the Conservatives took office in 2010 to $ 4.2 million in 2018/19.

But Johnson relies on the measure of absolute child poverty which fell in 2019/20 to just below the 2010 figure.

Anna Feuchtwang, chair of the End Child Poverty campaign and CEO of the National Childrens Bureau, said: Prime ministers’ misuse of child poverty statistics is neither fair nor accurate.

It is simply not fair to downplay the misery of families in poverty and hide behind different statistical measures to answer difficult questions. The simple fact is that even through governments’ own actions, child poverty is increasing and we need urgent action rather than a game from policy makers.

The story continues

The Office for Statistics Regulation wrote to the Prime Minister again, asking him to clarify which measure of child poverty he uses in his statements to Parliament.

We hope this will inspire government as a whole to further recognize that child poverty is a real scourge and present in many young lives.

OSR statistics (Photo: OSR)

A government spokesperson said: The Prime Minister was referring to statistics of absolute child poverty between 2009/10 and 2019/20.

These statistics show that the number of children living in poverty in the UK has declined both before and after housing costs are taken into account.

In his latest letter, OSR Ed Humpherson suggested he decided to issue a new warning because the Prime Minister continued to ignore previous attempts to engage with Downing Street.

Over the past year, a number of concerns have been raised with us regarding the use of child poverty statistics by Premiers and in each case we have brought this to the attention of the team at information in number 10, he wrote.

OSR wrote in a blog: Measuring poverty is complicated. There is no wrong metric, but there is a wrong way to use the available metrics and that is to choose which stats to use based on what best suits the argument you are making.

It is important to consider all available data and to set the context when referring to poverty statistics.

Earlier this year, the Resolution Foundation predicted the situation would worsen further, noting that an increase in unemployment and the removal of a 20% increase in universal credit could lead to an additional 400,000 children ending up on the bank. the bread line, the largest from year to year. increase in poverty rates since the 1980s.

Here is the full letter from the UK Office for Statistics Regulation to Laura Gilbert, Director of Data Science, 10 Downing Street:

dear Laura Use of official statistics on child poverty in questions to prime ministers Over the past year we have had a number of concerns raised about the Prime Minister’s use of child poverty statistics and in each case we have brought this to the attention of the team at information in issue 10. Other concerns were raised to us following the Prime Minister’s Questions on May 26, where the Prime Minister said we are also seeing fewer households with children in poverty than there are. 10 years. As the Office for Statistics Regulation pointed out last year in a blog and more recently in our review of income-based poverty statistics, measuring poverty is complicated and different measures tell different parts of it. history. We are pleased to see some improvement in the way official statistics on child poverty are reported in these statements. However, it would help the public to understand whether the statements regarding child poverty were clear as to the extent to which it is referred, especially when other measures show a different trend. I am copying this letter to Alex Jones, head of data and transformation at 10 Downing Street, and Steve Ellerd-Elliott, head of the statistical profession at the Department for Work and Pensions. cordially Ed Humpherson

Director General of Regulation

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related …