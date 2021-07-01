Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules





President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed three separate laws that dismantle part of the Trump era, preventing payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, limiting greenhouse gas emissions from oil drilling and gas and ending the rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission deals with complaints.

Each of those rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good, Biden said ahead of the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned every resolution into law.

Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allowed payday lenders to charge interest rates higher than those allowed by the state. Payday lenders were able to partner with a nationally chartered bank to provide high-cost loans and avoid state usury laws.

The Trump administration has also relaxed the rules on methane emissions from leaks and flares in oil and gas wells.

The Biden administration said in a statement that the EEOC’s complaints process increased the risk of retaliation by making it easier for employers to demand the identities of people with information about illegal discrimination.

As a nation, we continue to strive to realize our founding principle that people are created equal and have full access to the American Dream. This includes at work, ”Biden said Wednesday. “That’s why we have the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces the law that makes discrimination in the workplace illegal.

The laws were passed by the House and Senate through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn some recently established regulations.

The president was joined by a number of lawmakers for the signing, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., And Rep. Chuy Garcia, D- I’m going.

