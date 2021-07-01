Xi Jinping – CCP leading the fight for a better world

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) – “What we Chinese Communists are doing is improving the lives of the Chinese people, rejuvenating the Chinese nation, and promoting peace and development for mankind.”

Speaking to more than 600 representatives of political parties from more than 120 countries during a high-level dialogue in 2017, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of China, explained the historic mission of the largest political party.

Attached to the party’s original aspiration, Xi leads the CCP not only to make China a modern socialist country, but to create a better shared future for the world. DEVELOPMENT FOR ALL

A day before the official CCP centenary on Thursday, China, after 70 years of fighting, was officially declared malaria-free by the World Health Organization, marking the latest of many achievements China has made under the World Health Organization. leadership of the CCP.

In February, Xi announced that China, with a population of over 1.4 billion, had achieved a complete victory against poverty, which has been widely hailed as a miracle in human history of reducing poverty. poverty.

While striving to improve the well-being of its own people, the CCP is also committed to promoting the common development of the world. In his 2017 New Year’s speech, Xi said the Chinese people “hope for a better life for the people of other countries as well as for themselves.” And he led China to realize this hope.

Whether in the fight against malaria or in reducing poverty, China has, in recent decades, reached out to others, especially developing countries.

In 2000, Xi, then governor of Fujian Province (southeast China), helped start a Juncao pilot project to help improve the living conditions of the people of Papua New Guinea.

Juncao, known as the “magic herb” and discovered by Chinese scientists, is an economical and environmentally friendly substitute for wood, which can be used as a substrate for growing mushrooms.

Eighteen years later, during Xi’s state visit to the Pacific Island country, the two countries signed another aid project using weed technology. By 2023, the aid program is expected to lift 30,000 people out of poverty.

Today, the Juncao project has established itself in more than 100 countries, helping to fight poverty in developing countries in Africa, Asia and the South Pacific region.

Meanwhile, from the decades-old Canton Fair to the 3-year China International Import Expo and the recently launched China International Consumer Products Expo, high-end international exhibitions have repeatedly demonstrated China’s commitment. for greater openness and mutual benefit.

“China cannot be separated from the world to achieve development, and the world also needs China for its prosperity,” Xi said at the 20th meeting of the Organization’s Heads of State Council cooperation from Shanghai to Beijing via a video link. FORCE FOR PEACE

During his visit to UN headquarters in the fall of 2015, Xi brought a gift for the 70th anniversary of the United Nations: “Zun of Peace,” a red bronze bottle decorated with auspicious traditional Chinese motifs.

It shows the Chinese people’s aspiration and faith in the pursuit of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, which are also the spirit of the United Nations Charter, Xi said.

Under the leadership of the CCP, China is moving towards the second centenary goal – to make China a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by 2049, the centenary of the People’s Republic. from China.

“China the lion has woken up, but it is a peaceful, friendly and civilized lion,” Xi said in 2014 at a rally marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations, stressing that the Chinese dream is to pursue peace, pursuit of happiness and contribution to the common good of the world.

Today, China is the second largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and has sent more peacekeepers to UN missions than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council .

“Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, must all contribute to the maintenance and strengthening of peace,” Xi said in April 2013 during the opening plenary session of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, the first multilateral diplomatic conference event he organized as Chinese president.

As the world faces changes unprecedented in a century, Xi has led China to become a strong advocate for true multilateralism defending the international order against challenges such as unilateralism and intimidation.

There is no better choice for countries around the world than to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the face of one global challenge after another, Xi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Buenos Aires in November 2018. A SHARED FUTURE FOR HUMANITY

Humanity is in an era of major development as well as profound transformations and changes, and also finds itself in an era of many challenges and growing risks, Xi noted in his landmark 2017 address to the United Nations Office. in Geneva.

Responding to fundamental questions about what happened to the world and how to respond to it, Xi proposed China’s proposal: to build a community of destiny for humanity, a concept that was enshrined in the CCP’s constitution and which also has guided China’s interaction with the rest of the world.

Faced with the unprecedented threat of COVID-19, China, the world’s largest developing country, has effectively brought the disease under control at home and spared no effort to help other countries.

In 2020, Xi vowed that China’s COVID-19 vaccines, when available, “will become a global public good.” Today, despite a tight supply and huge domestic demand, China has provided more than 450 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the international community and continues to help ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in the world. whole world.

Xi’s vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity offers not only a new solution to global challenges, but also a new perspective on world civilizations.

While in the West there have been rhetorics such as the clash of civilizations or the superiority of one civilization over another, in Xi’s eyes the development of a civilization is supported by exchange and mutual learning.

This is in line with the future of the world it has led the CCP to strive for – an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

“Countries can have differences and even encounter problems with each other,” Xi said. “But we must not forget that we all live under the same sky, share the same home planet and belong to one and the same family.”