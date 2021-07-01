The real reason this senator calls Donald Trump the leader of the Republican party





At present, Donald Trump currently holds no political office, but he remains one of the most energizing (and polarizing) figures in American politics. At the Wellington rally, which Trump called the “very first election rally of 2022,” he weighed in on the race for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, disparaging incumbent Anthony Gonzalez (via Beacon Journal). Trump called Gonzalez a “RINO,” meaning “Republican by name only,” a “clearance sale” and “shame,” adding that he “voted for unlawful, unconstitutional and unbalanced impeachment” meaning, of course , his impeachment proceedings that followed the deadly January 6 insurgency (via National Review).

Senator Rob Portman tried to steer the “This Week” conversation towards policies adopted by Republicans under Trump, citing tax reform and military spending. While he did not directly answer Karl’s question about whether he would return to the stage with Trump, the National Review reports that Portman will not be running again.

“We live in an increasingly polarized country,” Portman told ABC, “where members of both parties are being pushed further and further to the right and to the left, which means too few people actively seeking to find common ground”.

As evidenced by the fervor of Trump’s rally culture, it seems bipartisanship just isn’t filling the stadiums, so it’s no surprise that he chose the famous swing state of the presidential elections, Ohio, for concentrate its political influence.

