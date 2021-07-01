Hospital bed occupancy rate is 72%, Jokowi: be careful





KONTAN.CO.ID – KENDARI. Mattress occlusion level or bed occupancy rate (BOR) hospitals also jumped after the Covid-19 case raged. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that currently the BOR for hospitals in Indonesia has reached 72% nationally. This figure jumped from the month of May, which was only 28%. “There is not a month that climbs to 72 percent, nationally. Pay attention to that,” Jokowi said at the opening of the National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin ), Wednesday (30/6). This figure is 66% higher than the peak that occurred at the peak of Covid-19 cases last January. One of the triggers for the current surge in cases is the development of a new variant of Covid-19 and the impact of high mobility during the long holiday period of Eid al-Fitr. Read also: UPDATE Corona Indonesia, Wednesday (30/6): Another record, added 21,807 cases Not only hospitals, Jokowi also reported that isolation conditions at Wisma Atlet Covid-19 Emergency Hospital were almost 100%. Currently, the BOR for the host family of athletes has reached 90%. “Mid-May 18 May, it reached 15%, from 92% it fell to 15%,” Jokowi explained. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government anticipated the current outbreak of cases. Not only the availability of hospital rooms, but also the necessary health workers, drugs and medical equipment. “The government has been anticipating it since before Eid by preparing the hospitals, by preparing the drugs, the health workers were vaccinated, we also supplemented the oxygen,” Budi said. Previously, the Ministry of Health had also converted 3 hospitals into special Covid-19 hospitals. Among others, the Central General Hospital of Fatmawati, the Sulianti Saroso Hospital and the Friendship Hospital. In addition, other efforts have also been made by transforming the Emergency Facility (IGD) into an isolation treatment room for Covid-19 patients. The government has also added 5,000 rooms for isolation facilities in the Pasar Rumput and Nagrak apartments. However, these efforts must be accompanied by prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in the community. Therefore, Budi called on the public to continue to discipline the health protocol. For information, based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, there are to date 239,368 active cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. the number increased by 10,533 cases compared to the previous day. # Covid-19 Working Group #ingatpesanibu #pakaimasker #jagajarak #shareddistributor collection egg #cuitangane #cucitanganpakaisabun

