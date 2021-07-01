Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who oversaw Iraq war, dies at 88





WASHINGTON Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, according to a statement released by his family on Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by his family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico, ”the statement read, without specifying when Rumsfeld died.

“History may remember his extraordinary accomplishments during six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, his love will be remembered. steadfast for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a consecrated life in the country. “

Rumsfeld, who served as Defense Secretary in Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush’s Republican administrations, oversaw the Pentagon’s response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

After the attacks, Rumsfeld led a US military attack on Afghanistan that led to the overthrow of the Taliban, which housed Osama bin Laden and other Al Qaeda leaders.

Two years later, Rumsfeld oversaw the US invasion of Iraq, an initiative to overthrow then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

He also warned of a growing arsenal of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, but none of these weapons have ever been discovered.

US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (left) greets US President George W. Bush during the Armed Forces Full Honor Review in Honor of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington on December 15, 2006.

Larry Downing | Reuters

Rumsfeld, who first received praise for leading the US military into the conflict, was later criticized as the nation grew weary of the war in Iraq.

In 2004, Rumsfeld was blamed after the publication of photographs of American soldiers mistreating Iraqi prisoners held at Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad.

Rumsfeld had personally authorized severe interrogation techniques for detainees and later supervised the opening of the detention camp at the US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where suspected foreign terrorists were being tortured.

Rumsfeld resigned as Secretary of Defense in 2006 and was replaced by then CIA Director Robert Gates.

In his memoir, “Known and Unknown,” Rumsfeld defended his handling of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and later wrote in “Rumsfeld’s Rules,” a collection of guidelines he used throughout his career, “If you are not criticized, there is not much you can do.”

Prior to leading the Pentagon, Rumsfeld served as President Richard Nixon’s Ambassador to NATO. Under Ford, Rumsfeld was first White House chief of staff and later Secretary of Defense, the youngest person to ever head the country’s largest federal agency.

The US Navy aviator briefly ran for the Republican nomination for the US presidential election in 1988.

In the years since six decades of public service, Rumsfeld served as managing director of two Fortune 500 companies.

In January, he wrote a letter alongside the country’s other nine Defense Secretaries, warning that the US military should play no role in determining the outcome of a US election.

The letter came as then-President Donald Trump refused to give in to Joe Biden in the 2020 election and made unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud.

Former Defense Secretaries, who collectively oversaw US military forces for nearly 50 years, argued that “the time to question the results” of the US presidential election has passed.

“Our elections have taken place. Recounts and audits were carried out. The appropriate challenges have been dealt with by the courts. The governors certified the results. And the electoral college voted. The time to question the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the votes of the Electoral College, as prescribed in the Constitution and the Statute, has arrived, “wrote Defense Secretaries Mark Esper, James Mattis, Ash Carter, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Robert Gates, William Perry and Rumsfeld in anop-ed published January 3 in the Washington Post.

“Each of us has taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and national. We have not lent it to an individual or to a party,” wrote the former Defense Secretaries.

