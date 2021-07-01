Xi Jinping is organizing a global “luxury party”, what’s going on in China?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China and its people are preparing for a “feast of luxury”. The country celebrates the centenary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday (1/7/2021). Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have delivered an important speech in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Xi, is China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and is a populist for his image of handling the coronavirus swiftly at home and his daring attitude globally. Launch Reuters, fighter planes and helicopters will cross the city. Elderly party people and retired Chinese leaders will be in attendance. “Over the past 100 years, the party has written a remarkable chapter in the history of China’s nation-building and human progress,” Xi said last Tuesday at an honoring ceremony. exemplary members of the party “. Xi has been in power since late 2012 as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. In 2013, he became president. Xi initially focused on cracking down on corruption, which he said had eroded party morale. Xi also removed a presidential term limit that would allow him to continue in office. In 2020, the party ranks “swollen” to 2.43 million members. It’s the biggest in history since Xi became president. Data released on Wednesday showed that the Chinese Communist Party now has 95.15 million members. Not farmers and workers, the party embraces the market and entrepreneurship. Under Xi’s leadership, the public has been branded increasingly nationalistic. Many citizens expressed their pride in China’s achievements and praised Xi’s leadership and the party. However, China still faces a number of challenges, including a strong Western response. This concerns processing in Hong Kong, Xin Jiang, South China Sea and Taiwan. Not to mention the corona outbreak which was first discovered in Wuhan, China. This increases global pressure for a special, independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in the country. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, this “luxury party” will be marked by a flag raising ceremony on Thursday. It also marks the 24th anniversary of the city’s return to China from Britain. Demonstrations are likely to occur on the part of pro-democracy militant groups. However, police have reportedly rejected protests aimed at suppressing the spread of the corona virus. Local media said 10,000 police officers are on duty. Earlier, the Hong Kong government had also canceled fireworks to prevent rallies. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



