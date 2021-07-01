Khan: Pakistan can never again be an American partner in the war | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called his country’s past policy to become a frontline state in the US-led war on terrorism in Afghanistan silly, blaming the policy for security and economic challenges persistent challenges Islamabad faces.

We can and always will be partners in peace with America. We can never be partners in conflict again, Khan told parliament in a statement.

Khan has again ruled out the possibility of providing Pakistani bases to the US military for counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan after the planned withdrawal of US troops from the neighboring country after nearly two decades.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s decision to join the United States’ war sparked a militant backlash in his country, in which 70,000 Pakistanis were killed in suicide and other terrorist attacks, and losses of around $ 150 billion have been inflicted on the fragile national economy.

Instead of appreciating the sacrifices, Khan lamented, Washington called Islamabad a hypocrite and questioned Pakistan’s integrity.

Historically, Pakistan’s roller coaster relationship with the United States has remained under scrutiny since US-led foreign forces invaded Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago.

Punitive military action ousted the Islamist Taliban from power in Kabul for harboring al Qaeda leaders, who Washington says planned the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on US cities that killed around 3,000 people .

FILE – A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, January 27, 2019.

Suspected support for the Taliban

Washington has constantly complained that despite having received billions of dollars in US aid to facilitate the military mission in Afghanistan, the Pakistani spy agency has secretly supported and provided refuge for the Taliban.

This support would have enabled the Taliban to organize a deadly insurgency against coalition forces in Afghanistan and to regain control of entire swathes of Afghan territory, thus stalling the war. Pakistan has always denied providing military or any other support to the Taliban.

U.S. drones also regularly struck suspected militant targets on the Pakistani side of the long porous Afghan border, attacks reportedly having the tacit approval of the then Islamabad government.

Washington recently praised Pakistan for facilitating its peace talks with the Taliban. The dialogue culminated in the landmark February 2020 accord that paved the way for all U.S. and coalition troops to leave Afghanistan and end the longest war in U.S. history.

The military withdrawal officially began on May 1 and is expected to end largely in the coming weeks, well ahead of the September 11 deadline set by US President Joe Biden.

In return, the Taliban halted attacks on international forces and began peace talks with officials of the US-backed Afghan government. But the negotiations, hosted by Qatar, have since stalled, with Afghan adversaries blaming each other for the stalemate.

FILE – US troops patrol an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan, August 7, 2018.

Speaking on Wednesday, Khan criticized Bidens’ unexpected troop withdrawal and his demand that Pakistan use its influence to push the Taliban to the negotiating table to find a political settlement to the war.

The prime minister said Islamabad had urged the Taliban to renounce a military takeover of Afghanistan and warned them that such a move would only prolong the civil war and cause more devastation.

Pressure on families?

Khan explained that the only lever his country could use with the Taliban was for their families to reside in Pakistan.

Should their families be arrested and jailed? What else [does the U.S.] wait … Pakistan to do? He asked.

Khan also suggested that Pakistan lost this leverage once the United States announced the date of its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Analysts, and even members of the US Congress, have also criticized Bidens’ move to exit, saying it encouraged the Taliban to step up their attacks on the battlefield and bring more Afghan territory under their control. in the past two months.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also told a local TV station earlier this week that Afghan Taliban families live in the suburbs of Islamabad, the national capital. He added that sometimes Taliban corpses arrive in Pakistan, while wounded insurgents are also brought in for treatment at local hospitals. “

FILE – CIA Director William Burns listens during a Special Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2021.

CIA Director William J. Burns unexpectedly visited Islamabad in April to discuss possible cooperation with his Pakistani counterparts on how to mitigate the terrorist threat from Afghanistan if the country plunges into a new civil war after the withdrawal of American troops.

When asked by US news site Axios last week whether Pakistan would provide military bases in Washington to carry out strikes inside Afghanistan, Khan replied: Absolutely not.

There was no immediate response from the United States to Khan’s statement.

Pakistani supply and communication lines have played a crucial role in maintaining and sending supplies to international forces in landlocked Afghanistan for the past two decades.

The two countries share an open border of nearly 2,600 kilometers. Pakistani officials say a massive unilateral construction effort has largely fenced off the border in recent years, effectively deterring militant infiltration in both directions.

