Azerbaijan has the right to defend its territories by any means and against any aggression, including environmental: Israeli analyst





After the end of the Patriotic War and the liberation of the territories, it was found that the occupiers of Armenia not only destroyed almost all the settlements, cut down gardens and destroyed most of the crops, but also caused ecological damage. irreparable to the whole region. Israeli political analyst Yuri Bocharov made the remark in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on the contamination of the Okhchuchay River due to the mining industry in Armenia. “And there are many examples. For example, one of the largest mining companies in Armenia, located in the Syunik region at the source of the Okhchuchay river, discharges industrial waste directly into the river, without any At the same time, the German company CRONIMET, which is an active player in the mining sector in Armenia, simply ignores them, despite numerous public declarations on compliance with environmental standards. According to him, it is worth paying attention to the fact that the factory is located on the territory of Armenia, and its territory is first of all polluted. “By the way, such careless attitude of a foreign company towards Armenia’s environment speaks only of Armenia’s status in the world. She is treated like a “banana republic” which can be stolen by giving only a few “glass beads” to a local chief. Most of the foreign sponsors of the different Color Revolutions rightly think that they are entitled to everything as winners, after all, they seem to “pick up” the country’s economy, and for that they are allowed to plunder its Natural Resources. “ The political analyst pointed out that this may be the reason why the sponsors of the “Armenian revolutions” were not interested in Armenia’s accession to the Helsinki Convention on Transboundary Waters. “After all, then they should be working under the law, which is usually very expensive. And no one is interested in Armenia waging an environmental war against Azerbaijan because of it. is interested in its almost 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories. In this regard, Azerbaijan has the right to defend its territories by any means and against any aggression, including environmental. And if today it has to plead with Armenia and Germany, and possibly with other countries, whose companies are causing environmental damage to the country, it must use all the opportunities of the UN and EU environmental organizations. “ Bocharov said that, unfortunately, the political instability in Armenia, and mainly its economic insolvency, does not allow the country to cope not only with the ecology which requires many resources but also with many social problems of its people: “Until Armenia is integrated as a trading partner in the economy of neighboring countries, it will remain a ‘banana republic’ with all the ensuing consequences. News.Az

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.az/news/azerbaijan-has-the-right-to-defend-its-territories-by-any-means-and-against-any-aggression-including-environmental-one-israeli-analyst The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos