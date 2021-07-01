GOP kisses Trump on visit to Texas border wall





WESLACO, Texas (AP) Republican lawmakers traveled to Texas to cheer on former President Donald Trump as he drove to the southern border on Wednesday and hammered the Biden administration over its immigration policies amid a peak in border crossings for decades.

Trump, who was joined by more than two dozen House members, also continued to spread lies about the 2020 election as he attended a border briefing and visited the wall he defended during of a trip that was surprisingly similar to the many hed’s taken here while president.

Biden is destroying our country. And it all started with a bogus election, railed Trump as he stood at the border, an American flag hoisted by a crane waving above him. Trump persisted in falsely claiming he won in November, even though federal and state election officials, his own attorney general, and many judges said there was no evidence of the massive voter fraud he ‘he alleges.

Coming out of its first rally since leaving the White House, the visit highlighted how Republicans, both nationally and in states, continue to embrace Trump as their party leader. And it once again demonstrated how deeply the GOP has approached the immigration issue, Trump’s signature, as the party seeks to regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm election.

Trump was invited to South Texas by state governor Greg Abbott, who is running for reelection next year and is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. After being criticized for his handling from the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott took on Trump’s immigration role, promising to continue building the southern border wall that the Biden administration suspended.

On the wall, Abbott praised Trump, hailing him as the man who did more to secure the border than anyone and any president.

Pointing to the unfinished border wall rising up behind him, Abbott called on Biden to resume construction. It is Bidens’ fault because President Biden is not continuing what President Trump has started, he said. Democrats have long criticized the wall as a token waste of money that does nothing to address the root causes of migration.

The trip took place as Trump faced new, unprecedented legal pressures in New York City. His company and long-time CFO have been charged with charges arising from a New York investigation into the former president’s business relationship, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The charges remain sealed but are expected to be revealed on Thursday.

Trump did not respond to shouted questions about the accusations or the murderous insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, when his supporters stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory in the election. 2020. Indeed, some in the audience of House Republicans and GOP staff booed the reporter who asked if Trump was planning to apologize for what happened that day.

While Biden enjoyed high approval ratings in the first few months of his presidency, immigration has always been a weak spot. A May Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that more than half of Americans disapproved 54% of its handling of the issue. And a recent Quinnipiac University poll of Texas voters found 64 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border situation; 29% approved.

Trump has hammered the issue in almost every appearance since he left office. And on Wednesday, he attacked the Biden administration for overturning policies.

All they had to do was leave him alone, he lamented.

With the two dozen House members, who skipped a vote in Washington on creating a new panel to investigate the events on January 6, Trump was joined in Texas by a group of former US officials. administration, including its Acting Secretary of Homeland Security and Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection of the United States. Their presence, along with Trump’s familiar grievances, made the event feel like a trip back in time for the former president.

We have a sick country in many ways. It’s election sickness and it’s borderline sickness, he said as he received a border security briefing in Weslaco. He then insisted that, if he was still president, the wall would have been completed in two months, even with more than 200 miles to be built under contracts now canceled.

It would have been painted, not sitting there rot and rust. It would have been perfect. Everything was ready, he said.

Democrats representing the state denounced the visit and their characterization of the border;

Let’s make one thing clear: The narrative of a violent and insecure border region is blatantly false, Democratic Representative Filemon Vela said in a statement. The border is not a war zone, and the wall that Abbott and Trump are trying to make Texans pay for is not only a waste of their hard-earned money, but also a non-American symbol of hatred that separates and intimidates. our communities, harms our wildlife and infringes on the rights of landowners.

US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters at the Mexican border in May, the highest number since March 2000, sparking Republican attacks. Those numbers were amplified by a pandemic-related ban on seeking legal asylum which has encouraged migrants to make repeated attempts, as getting caught has no legal consequences.

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were recovered along the border in March 2021, by far the highest month on record. While the number of families and children traveling without their parents has fallen sharply since March and April, encounters with single adults have remained high.

The Bidens administration has abandoned many of Trump’s harsh policies, including one that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for US immigration court hearings. Biden said he was working on building a human asylum system, but details are vague.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden asked to lead his administration’s response to the increase in the number of migrants, visited Texas under increasing pressure from Republicans and some members of his party. to get to the border. Trump took credit for forcing his hand.

Over the past few weeks, Abbott has rolled out unprecedented immigration plans and rhetoric to Texas. Hes has vowed to continue building the Trumps Wall on his own and has announced plans to shift $ 250 million from the state to a new barrier and to crowdsource more. Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, also called on governors to send additional law enforcement personnel and resources to the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, two other potential 2024 Republican White House candidates, are among those signed up.

Yet Abbotts’ characterization of the Texas border as a growing emergency is disputed by local authorities in the most populous counties along the border, including Hidalgo.

Counties have rejected Abbott’s efforts to use the current number of border crossings as a justification for issuing sweeping disaster declarations, which are usually reserved for hurricanes and fires. But other Texas counties, hundreds of miles from the border and controlled by Republicans, signed, including Galveston County, which said on Tuesday it was ready to give more than $ 6 million in funding. federal stimulus funds to help the governor build a new border fence.

Associated Press editors Paul Weber and Elliot Spagat contributed to this report.

