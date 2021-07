Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job: Donald Trump slams Senate leader over infrastructure deal

Donald Trump slammed his former ally Mitch McConnell, telling a crowd in Texas that the recent bipartisan infrastructure deal shows the Republican Party needs someone better.

You need better leadership at the Senate level, he told Fox Newss Sean Hannity at a town hall-style event on Wednesday night. You need someone better than Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job.

The Senate leader has been a crucial ally of the former president throughout his tenure, often tacitly or explicitly supporting his most unprecedented actions. However, a public rift has grown between the two men since Jan.6, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

That day, before the crowds even entered the building, Mr McConnell refused to follow more than a hundred of his GOP colleagues and spoke out against their bogus electoral challenges of 2020.

If this election were toppled by mere losing side allegations, our democracy would enter a death spiral, the Kentucky senator said at the time.

The Senate leader addressed Mr. Trump even more directly the following month, holding him morally responsible for the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, which he said represented a shameful and shameful breach of the law. duty.

There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about today’s event, Mr McConnell said, although he ultimately voted not to impeach the president on charges. related to riots.

In response, Mr. Trump called Mr. McConnell an austere, sullen, and smileless political hack.

Their feud has only intensified in recent days, following the revelation that the Senate leader urged Trump administration attorney general William Barr to speak out against Mr. Trump’s savage electoral conspiracy theories this fall. without alienating the president as a campaign ally in the second round of senatorial elections in the swing state of Georgia. Mr Barr, speaking with reporter Jonathan Karl in the upcoming Betrayal book, said he knew Mr Trump’s election claims were bullshit ** and later announced that the Justice Department had not seen no evidence of substantive problems with the vote.

The former president falsely claimed that Mitch McConnell could have given him the presidency, even though states had already certified their election results, and suggested that the Republican leader had lost the GOP both seats in the Georgia Senate, even though Mr Trump himself has spent days relentlessly attacking state elections as corrupt, leading many party members to worry that he was depressing turnout in a very skinny. If Mitch McConnell had fought for the presidency the way he should have, there would currently be presidential vetoes on all progressive legislation he has proven unable to stop, the former president said in a statement. , adding, not to mention, he lost two Senate seats in Georgia, making Republicans the minority in the Senate.

