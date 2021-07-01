Uninvited guests from Trump country: why some red states suddenly want less of Donald Trump





Donald Trump, who has steadily lost the support of his electoral bloc since election day, suddenly appears to be losing touch with the leaders of some of the Red States who supported him during the elections. Officials in Alabama and Florida have reportedly repelled recent attempts by Trump to hold self-promotion rallies.

Ron DeSantis of Florida, the Republican governor of the state who is considering a potential presidential bid for 2024, is said to have “made a direct appeal” to the former president to cancel his upcoming campaign-style rally in Sarasota. The rally, which Trump has so far refused to cancel, is scheduled to take place around 200 miles from the Miami suburbs where part of an apartment building unexpectedly collapsed last week due to structural deficiencies, leaving 16 dead and more than 100 missing. A Florida Republican told the Washington Examiner that Trump and his team should “read the play” amid the tragedy.

“The governor is being tested here to know how far he is going to be pushed before breaking ranks with President Trump. And he has to be very careful because this is Trump’s country,” the source continued. “The base loves the president. But they also love Ron. It’s a showdown right now.”

According to a political agent interviewed by the Examiner, the Trump team is keeping the rally on schedule due to an apparent conflict between DeSantis and Susie Wiles, a former Trump campaign official who has been tasked with leading its political operations after the presidency.

In 2019, during the 2020 Trump campaign, DeSantis reportedly urged Trump to fire Wiles for a “leak of internal correspondence showing how the new governor [Ron DeSantis] seemed to sell access to special interests on golf trips. According to Politico, the dismissal, with which many disagreed, pushed many of the Trump campaign officials away from the Florida Republican leadership. An officer told the examiner that “because Ron DeSantis doesn’t want [the rally], [Wiles is] is going to make that happen, “the source said.

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said the former president “sends his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones or have been displaced by the terrible Surfside tragedy.”

She continued, “However, the Sarasota event is taking place across the state, three and a half hours apart, roughly the same distance from Boston to New York, and will have no impact on recovery efforts. In fact, President Trump instructed his team to collect relief for families in Surfside both online and on site at the Sarasota rally. “

Trump saw more resistance from a Red state when park commissioners in Mobile, Alabamac called off his rally on Saturday.

“It became clear that this was going to be a partisan political event, rather than just a patriotic event scheduled for that evening,” Commission Chairman Bill Tunnell told NBC-15 this week. The rally was to be held at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

“I’ll be honest,” Pete Riehm, a local Tea Party activist, told NBC 15. “I think some people just didn’t want him, not just him, but President Trump.”

Alabama and Florida’s recent pullback against Trump comes amid mounting Republican scolding over the former president’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election results.

Last week, a Republican-led investigation by the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee found “no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s lawsuits against the 2020 election, calling Trump’s claims” ridiculous “. own audit of the 2020 elections, told the former president his grandiose theory of voter fraud was “misinformed.”

