PM Modi will interact with Warangal chaiwala during the next session of Svanidhi Samvaad – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service WARANGAL: Mohammad Mahmood Pasha, 35, who runs a roadside tea stand in the town of Warangal, was taken by surprise when he learned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with him at the next session of the Svanidhi Samvaad program, which will be organized during the first week of July. During the Svanidhi Samvaad program, the Prime Minister briefly chatted with a few street vendors who have received loans of up to Rs 10,000 under the PM Street Vendor AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) program. Pasha, who became without income after being forced to close his tea stand near MGM Hospital, Warangal, due to the announcement of the closure in 2020, had taken out a loan of 10,000 rupees as part of the of the PM SVANidhi program to relaunch his business. With this money, Pasha and his family were able to get through difficult times and reopen his tea stand. Pasha said he had already paid off the entire loan amount in monthly installments. He lives on Patak Street in Matwada in the town of Warangal. It can be mentioned here that the PM SVANidhi program was launched by the Union government to help street vendors, who are struggling due to the pandemic situation, to restart their businesses. Under the program, beneficiaries can take out loans of up to Rs 10,000, at 7% interest, which can be repaid in 12 IMEs. Speaking to Express, Pasha said he recently received a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and they inquired about the loan he had taken out under the program. “I informed the PMO that I had paid the dues on time. Within minutes of this call, MEPMA officials from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) visited my tea stand. They informed that the PM is likely to interact with me. Later, I was trained by PMO officials on how to attend the session, ”he said.

