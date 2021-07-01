Donald Trump visits southern Texas border amid region shift towards Republicans





On this damp and damp Wednesday at the South Texas border, Trump met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and more than 20 House Republicans and local border officials to discuss efforts to to build a wall, an echo of years and past campaigns. The visit served Trump as a public space to voice his frustrations and served as an act of loyalty of sorts for the Republicans clustered around him. He also underscored Republicans’ desire to put immigration front and center amid the ongoing border crisis.

Trump visited the Rio Grande Valley in the morning and sat next to Abbott for a panel discussion with Republicans and Texas leaders on efforts to build the wall. He mostly stayed on the message during his remarks at the roundtable, touting his administration’s immigration policies, such as the construction of the border wall and its “Stay in Mexico” policy. But moments of his past frustrations, including the investigation into Russia and its defeat in the 2020 presidential election, also surfaced in his remarks.

One by one, House Republicans took turns taking photos and doing live interviews with conservative media at an open spot on the border wall near La Joya at midnight Tuesday. Some migrants, mostly young women and children, could be seen walking to get to border patrol officers near the wall. Conservative Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, translated by a conservative media reporter who spoke Spanish, explained to the women why they were coming to the United States and where they were originally from.

It is clear that Republicans see the border issue as a major talking point ahead of the midterm elections, hoping to regain control of the House. And Trump will help them.

The Rio Grande Valley is heading towards the GOP

The surrounding McAllen region, made up of four Texas counties and populated by over one million people who identify as primarily Hispanic, has seen a dramatic shift in politics over the past year.

Republicans have come closer than in previous decades to winning a House seat in the district in the 2020 election, giving the party hope they can make the region blush.

Democrats in the region and across the country are baffled by the switch. They wonder what makes voters lean for Republicans when the region has been a strong Democrat for decades.

The change became clear when Democratic Representative Vicente Gonzalez came within 4 points of losing his seat to Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, who challenges him again in the 2022 election.

The Republican National Committee of Congress, the campaign arm of House Republicans, targets a handful of vulnerable Democrats, including Gonzalez.

“Democrat policies have created crisis along the border, skyrocketed the prices of consumer goods and pursued a damaging socialist agenda that threatens Texas families. McAllen’s mayoral race was the canary in the coal mine for Vicente Gonzalez, who is sentenced in 2022, “National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams told CNN.

Another Democratic congressman who represents a district in the region, Filemon Vela, announced earlier this year that he would not run after winning his last race with 55% in November.

A spokesperson for the Congressional Democratic campaign committee, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, told CNN they were determined to help Gonzalez.

“Not a single Republican can take credit for the economic return that is creating jobs and boosting business across Texas right now, and voters will remember it,” said spokeswoman Monica Robinson. “With a toxic brand like this, winning seats in South Texas is nothing more than a Republican pipe dream. Democrats focus on issues Texans care about, and we’re investing sooner than ever. to get this message door to door and engage our constituents across South Texas. “

Most notable is McAllen’s new mayor, Javier Villalobos, a Republican who has been praised by Republican and state lawmakers for becoming the city’s first GOP mayor in recent history, even though the race was a non-election. partisan.

Gonzalez criticized Trump’s visit with Abbott in a statement, saying it is dividing the border community.

“Inviting the former president, who instigated the January 6 insurgency in an attempt to topple the government and prevent a peaceful transition of power, is nothing less than a slap in the face of Southern Texans.” , said Gonzalez. “Instead of coming down to try to divide people by distorting the border community on the national stage, I urge the governor to work together to adopt meaningful political solutions that will bring true border security.”

This change is not lost on Trump, who referred to Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to El Paso last week, a border town more than 750 miles away.

“We’re going to the real border with real issues, not a part where you look around and see nothing,” Trump said, referring to GOP criticism of Harris’s visit.

The Biden administration has appointed Harris to lead diplomatic efforts with the Northern Triangle, amid an influx of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the US-Mexico border. She traveled to El Paso to see a migrant processing center, after growing criticism for not visiting the US-Mexico border and a difficult first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

A record number of unaccompanied children have entered the United States this spring, further escalating criticism from the GOP of the Biden administration’s handling of border issues. U.S. Customs and Border Protection met more than 180,000 migrants at the southern border in May, putting the United States on track to exceed the number of border crossings in fiscal 2019. The Secretary of State for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that the administration had made “extraordinary progress”. faced with the situation at the border since March.

But it’s still politics. The Democratic National Committee was quick to criticize Trump’s visit.

“Donald Trump and the Republicans are bringing their clown show to the road in a desperate attempt to try and hijack their cruel border policies to deceive voters. For four years Republicans have been silent as Trump sabotaged our immigration system and threw him into chaos. If Republicans were serious about border issues, they would join President Biden and the Democrats in cleaning up the mess they left behind, creating a safe and humane immigration system and finally adopt immigration reform. Nothing less is political theater, “DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa said in a statement to CNN.

Vote of the select committee in the House

Meanwhile, over 1,700 miles away, as Trump spoke about the border at an event choreographed by an unfinished section of border wall, the House passed a resolution to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 uprising after a bipartisan panel’s efforts to investigate the events of the day failed in the Senate.

Trump was flanked by Abbott, House Republicans, former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and new spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Of the more than two dozen House Republicans who made the border visit, only a handful submitted proxy votes on the creation of the select committee – a decision intended to be used only for pandemic-related reasons of Covid-19.

If there is any indication, however, of the Republican Party’s stance on the attack on Capitol Hill, this moment was one of them.

At the end of the event, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump if he should apologize for the Jan.6 insurgency as he stepped off the riser after his remarks.

The audience, filled with House Republicans and other Trump allies, booed in response and did not let Trump respond.

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Alexander Hunter contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/30/politics/donald-trump-south-texas-shift-republicans-democrats-border-vicente-gonzalez/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos