Andy Murray berates Boris Johnson for pathetic 1% NHS pay raise





Tennis star Andy Murray has joined in the government’s condemnation of the pathetic 1% pay rise for NHS workers, moments after scoring a grueling second round victory in five sets at Wimbledon. Responding to questions after the game, he said it was fantastic that many frontline health workers and other key figures in the pandemic were recognized by being invited to the championships. I think the whole country has sort of realized how important they all are, and maybe haven’t gotten the recognition they probably deserve until now, Murray said. So, yeah, it’s fantastic that they got to come and watch a game of tennis. I hope they can take advantage of it and, yes, I hope the politicians can realize that they deserve more than what they are getting right now. I think, what is it, do they have something like a 1% pay raise? It was pathetic. So, yes, they obviously deserve a lot more than that. They have done an incredible job helping us get through the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted in March that the 1% salary increase for NHS staff was as much as the government could afford amid the financially difficult times of the pandemic, although Labor has said he was going against a government promise made last year for a 2.1% pay rise. With Wimbledon resuming this summer after being called off last year, tournament officials have been applauded for inviting various people who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. On Monday inside center court, Dame Sarah Gilbert of the University of Oxford – co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – received a standing ovation from the crowd when her presence was announced. Oxford colleague Sir Andrew Pollard, another co-creator of the vaccine, was also present on Monday. A standing ovation was also given to Hannah Ingram, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £ 33million for the NHS last year. The central court announcer said NHS intensive care staff were also present, along with key Transport for London workers and other inspiring workers who have helped fight Britain’s pandemic, while that more numbers would be recognized during the Wimbledon fortnight. Murray, the two-time injury-plagued tournament champion, reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in four years thanks to his five-set victory over Germany’s Oscar Otte. Asked about the country’s other current obsession – Euro 2020 – Murray, 34, from Surrey, put his Scottish roots aside to wish England good luck. It’s a great opportunity for England to win a major competition for the first time in a long time, he said. Hope they can do it.

