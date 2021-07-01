Dangerous terrain – Journal – DAWN.COM





It was evident a long time ago that the hybrid experiment came down to us with a manufacturing defect, which would cause it to be locked into permanent firefighting mode. This was evident to most of those used to having an unbiased view of political developments in Pakistan, perhaps not to those who were either invested in the experience or bought into its rhetorical wrapper.

The fault is simple. Executive powers are vested in a single office (that of the Prime Minister) but discharged from several offices. Something very similar was the case in the Junejo government in the mid-1980s, and the failure to reconcile this led to an almost record build-up in public debt at the time. The same is happening today. The division between who has executive powers and who exercises them means that there is little ownership of the results, with all parties saying to restrain their spending first before any discipline can be put in place. As a result, public debt soars as the government resorts to borrowing to pay for its unruly.

Bridging this gap was originally the job of Hafeez Shaikh. This is the function he performed during his last term as finance minister ten years ago, when the split in executive powers was also present, but the PPP government has found a clever way to transfer permanent much of the state’s resources in civilian hands via the NFC price. Once this was accomplished, the government was happy to bring in Sheikh and let him run the finance ministry according to IMF dictates, which is his specialty.

Much of what is happening today has already happened in the past, in bits and pieces. In some cases, even the names are the same (Hafeez Shaikh and Shaukat Tarin have both seen this movie before). Much like Junejo, Imran Khan is now trying to reclaim some space for himself after giving way too much ground in the summer of 2019, when Asad Umar was taken out and Shaikh brought in and the country launched on. vigorous tuning workout.

It started with the ousting of Hafeez Shaikh, the attempt to replace him with Hammad Azhar and the eventual compromise on Shaukat Tarin.

A quick glance at the budget helps us see how this showdown is going. In the medium-term outlook (the so-called Green Paper) published last year, for example, defense spending was expected to increase by almost 18 percent, or 230 billion rupees between FY21 and FY22. This was to be followed by a further increase of 11 pc in FY 23, or 182 billion rupees.

But in April of this year, when the new green paper was released by Hafeez Shaikh, those numbers dropped significantly. While last year these projections showed the defense budget at 1.533 billion rupees and 1.713 billion rupees for the next two fiscal years, in April they were reduced to 1.44 tr and 1.64 tr , a decrease of more than 100 billion rupees each year. Once Shaikh was released and Hammad Azhar entered, a new green book was released and these allowances were further lowered to Rs1.33tr and Rs1.5tr respectively, down Rs200bn from the scheduled allocations last year. And then Azhar was out and Tarin was in, and defense allowances showed a 6% increase for next year. Compare that to the 18 pc they were looking for in the green paper released last year and you get a sense of how much the military authorities have had to lower their expectations.

Of course, these figures do not include military pensions, the costs of ongoing operations, the purchase of weapons or the salaries of some special divisions like the CPEC force which are funded by additional grants. But on their own, they give us an idea of ​​the pay increases that uniformed personnel expected and what they actually got. And what they got is so much lower than they expected last year that the numbers alone tell the story of a significant change underway.

Read: Return to governance

Meanwhile, the compensation of civil servants has increased by more than 10%, the minimum wage by 20%, and allowances for special programs and projects of prime ministers have absorbed about the same amount that was reduced from defense allocations planned last year. Two years ago, when Hafeez Shaikh was appointed Minister of Finance, I wrote a column called The Prime Minister of the Figure, in which I argued that Khan appears to have been relegated to a role of figurehead. bow now that the purse strings have been taken from him. . For two years he grew irritated in the role, and it was inevitable that a time would come when he would try to reclaim some of the space he had had to cede at the time.

It seems that moment has now arrived. It all started with the ousting of Shaikh from the finance ministry, the attempt to replace him with Hammad Azhar and the possible compromise on Shaukat Tarin as a candidate on which all parties in the executive could agree. The budget was to be a test of wills to see who will get how much and it seems, at first glance at least, that the Prime Minister has won and allocated the bulk of the additional state resources to his own priorities.

Now he is asserting himself on the foreign policy scene as well. You can see this first by fending off the pressure to normalize ties with Israel, then loudly denying that his government will grant basic rights to Americans after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and more recently by loudly protesting. against any pressure to degrade ties with China as a quid pro quo to move towards a bilateral relationship with the United States.

The ground in front is dangerous. But if the flaw in this setup needs to be corrected, Khan has no choice but to follow this route. Let’s see where that takes him.

The writer is a business and economics journalist.

[email protected]

Twitter: @khurramhusain

Posted in Dawn, July 1, 2021

