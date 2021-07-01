UP elections 2022 and political survival of Narendra Modis



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in file photo

Image Credit: PTI



Before there is an assessment of the situation on the ground for the upcoming parliamentary elections in India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), let’s not forget that it is this state that made Narendra Modi the country’s prime minister.

With a massive sweep (the Bharatiya Janata party won 71 of 80 parliamentary seats) and a 42% vote share, UP played a central role in the BJP’s rise to power. Especially since Modi chose Varanasi, ancient and holy city of India, in the east of the UP, to represent in the Parliament of India.

The selection of Varanasi, the most revered Hindu pilgrimage city, was a carefully considered decision that had great significance for Modis’ personal and political journey.

Gujarat is Modis’ past, UP is his present

Winning two Lok Sabha elections and one assembly election (312 out of 403 seats and 39.67% of the vote) was no small feat. These victories became the fundamental block of the political edifice of Modis against the massive secular opposition against him.

Delhi political experts who continue to label Modi primarily as Gujarati are running out of timber for the trees. The fact remains that Modis’s rise in Delhi was only possible thanks to his massive acceptance by UP voters.

Amit Shah, who has been rightly credited with weaving the UP caste cauldron and developing stand-level management strategies in the Lok Sabha elections (2014, 2019) and elections Assembly (2017), too, spent hundreds of hours and traveled countless thousands of miles around the state between 2012 and 2017. This effort made Modis’ meteoric rise possible.

The Rise of Adityanath

Some decisions have been as symbolic and astonishing as the appointment of a Hindu seer, Yogi Adityanath, to one of the most powerful political seats in the Indian political administration. This came at a time when not a single minority leader was elected to parliament by the UP.

The saffron-clad chief has been given the power to run the toughest state to ensure that the UP administration’s general umbrella will be based on a policy revolving around Hindu identity.

Obviously, being a Hindu seer, Yogi symbolized all that was Hindu. He hardly needed to speak for the Hindus. His appearance on the political platform would say it all.

After establishing a permanent Saffron presence in Lucknow, Modi and Shah wanted to change the basic matrix of UP policy. It is about spreading caste domination, bridging the gap between hundreds of upper, middle and lower castes within society and building a strong Hindu identity to seamlessly connect the divided regions of the Western UP. , Awadh, Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

However, the politics of the UP are not so easy. Even the authority held by Modi and Shah cannot navigate its complex realities without several setbacks and failures.

In Lucknow, one often hears that Yogi Adityanath runs his administration my way or the highway way. Within the cabinet, Yogi does not have too many friends. He was accused of promoting his Thakurs base caste.

This shocked the Brahmins, the party’s biggest supporters. On the socio-political matrix, not much has changed since 2017. Most BJP members in the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Parliament (MP) are known more by their respective caste identities and less by nationalist fervor than the BJP wishes. spread.

Inventory time for Modi

As preparations for the UP Assembly election begin, it is time to take stock for Modi-Shah. The question is whether their hard Hindutva gamble to promote Yogi has paid off?

The presence of yogis has not eclipsed caste-based power struggles a bit. He copied Modis’ style to build his own image and engaged in an expensive PR exercise through friendly media.

Yogi does not want to leave the levers of power. But, Modi cannot put all the eggs in the Yogi basket because UP voters can make or break the BJP.

In Delhi and Lucknow, the two governments have seriously weighed the pros and cons of excluding Purvanchal, which will include Varanasi, from the bulky UP state. In doing so, Varanasi, Modis’ political base would be more secure. This will also benefit BJP. The decision has not been made but the options remain on the table.

While having a long-term vision to control the political unity of the UP, Modi moved his favorite bureaucrat (from the same region as Yogi) to Lucknow. AS Sharma, introverted but politically sharp, retired early from service and joined the BJP. He has been Modis’ confidant since 2001.

Appointed vice president of the BJP state, this is to ensure direct control of the state as the PMO election approaches.

Yogi, for his part, continued the Hindutva policy but with mixed results. So in the end, Modi found himself with a leader in Yogi who wants to make his own way.

In the upcoming elections, which are seen as the semi-final of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, UP is back to where it was before Yogi took over.

The BJP has a few options other than going into these elections with the twin plan of caste politics and Hindutva.