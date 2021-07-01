Donald Trump thinks Herschel Walker will run for the Senate





It looks like Georgia and NFL legend Herschel Walker are going to get into politics even more. Former United States President Donald Trump told the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he believed Herschel was going to run for the United States Senate against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“He told me he was going to do it, and I think he will,” Trump said on the show. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. He is a very strong person. They love it in Georgia, I’m telling you. … I think he would win. I think it would be very, very difficult to beat Herschel.

Walker’s expected decision to run for the Senate has been a decision he has been pondering for some time now. On June 17, Walker alluded in a video posted to Twitter about running in the state of Georgia. It got even stronger on Tuesday night when Walker released a statement, saying he would be fully engaged in the race if he ended up deciding to run for office.

“Georgia is my home – I love Georgia and I love this country,” Walker said in a statement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I believe we need fighters to come forward and help save both. Know this: If I run, I’ll be all-in and we’ll do whatever it takes to win for Georgia.

Getting into politics has been something Walker has been interested in for quite some time. In April, Walker revealed he was interested in running for the job. Walker was also one of President Trump’s biggest supporters during his tenure. But it’s a role that few people probably saw coming when he was on the pitch playing.

The first true freshman to be named an All-American, Walker’s 5,259 career rushing yards are still the highest in three seasons and an SEC record. He also holds school records in career runs (994), one-season runs (385 in 1981), one-game rushing yards (283 against Vanderbilt in 1980), career rushing touchdowns (49) and rushing yards in a single season (1891 in 1981). The next closest Bulldogs player is Nick Chubb, who finished his career in 2017 with 4,769 rushing yards. Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports mobile app and get the latest information on your team today.

As a pro, Walker played for four franchises (Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants) from 1986 to 1997. In 12 seasons in the NFL, Walker ran 8,225 yards, 61 touchdowns and an average of. 4.2 yards per carry. Including his USFL stats, Walker has run for 13,787 yards and 113 touchdowns during his football career. The combined precipitation total would place him fifth all-time among the ground running leaders in the NFL. His combined versatile yards for the USFL and NFL (25,283 versatile yards) would place him all-time No. 1 on the NFL roster.

Sam Marsdale of 247Sports contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/Article/Donald-Trump-Herschel-Walker-senate-believes-will-run-Georgia-Bulldogs-football-167243484/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos