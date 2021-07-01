Xi Jinping Warns China Won’t Be Bullied in CCP Centenary Speech | China

China will not allow preaching preaching or bullying by foreign forces, and anyone who tries to find themselves on a collision course with a wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion people, its president said, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

In a speech to a crowd of 70,000 people in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Xi praised the ruling party for lifting China out of poverty and humiliation, and pledged to expand the army and l influence of China.

Standing at the Gate of Heavenly Peace above a portrait of Mao Zedong, Xi said China’s era of bullying is gone forever.

We will not accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us, he said. We have never intimidated, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.

Likewise, we will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subdue [China]. Anyone who tries to find them on a collision course with a wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion people.

His fiery statements were met with enthusiastic applause from the tens of thousands of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members in attendance.

Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CCP in Beijing. Photograph: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

The CCP wields absolute power over 1.4 billion people and one of the world’s largest economies, but China is also an increasingly isolated member of the international community due to its human rights violations and its actions towards its regional neighbors such as Taiwan, India and others who challenge China’s claims. in the South China Sea. Its relations with countries like the United States, Canada and Australia with which it grapples with bitter trade disputes are at their lowest in decades.

In his speech, Xi said that a strong country must have a strong army to guarantee the security of the nation, and that the People’s Liberation Army has made indelible progress. This is a strong pillar for safeguarding the country and preserving national dignity, sovereignty and development interests, not only in China but in the region and beyond, he said. .

The party must maintain absolute leadership over the military, which must be developed and brought up to world-class standards, he said.

There is growing concern and preparation for the possibility of a military confrontation over Taiwan, likely involving the United States supplying arms to the island government.

In his speech Xi reiterated his long-standing commitments to restore Taiwan. The CCP has never ruled Taiwan but regards it as a separatist province of China that must be unified, by force if necessary. Xi said it remains an unwavering commitment.

No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to define their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

Given the recent context, Xis’ comments on Taiwan were not unexpected, said Dr Mark Harrison, a lecturer in Chinese studies at the University of Tasmania, but they showed just how intransigent Beijing is.

Xi reaffirmed the existing formulations for Taiwan of the Beijing One China Principle and the 1992 Consensus, but his tone was particularly belligerent, including his line of completely defeating any attempt at Taiwan independence, he said. he declares.

Xis’ speech traced the history of the CCP from its origins in Shanghai in 1921 to its place today, declaring that it had achieved its first century-old goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and claiming to have eradicated poverty.

We have eliminated the feudal system of exploitation that had persisted in China for thousands of years and established socialism, he said. The Chinese people are not only good at destroying an old world, but also good at building a new world. Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China.

Xi said that without the party there would be no New China and that this had profoundly transformed the advancement of the Chinese nation.

It is the foundation and lifeblood of the party and the country, and the knot on which the interests and well-being of all Chinese depend.

Xi cemented his eight-year reign with a cult of personality, ending terms and refusing to anoint a successor. He purged his rivals and crushed dissent from Uyghur Muslims and online critics against pro-democracy protests on the streets of Hong Kong.

The centennial celebrations were a very orchestrated affair, with little prior announcement of what was to be expected. Thursday’s event began with dozens of helicopters and military planes, including the J-20 stealth fighters, flying in formation over Beijing’s skies, dragging flags and colorful smoke over the Tiananmen Square, where 56 cannons representing the 56 ethnic groups of China were fired 100 times.

Last week, enhanced surveillance and security measures and Reuters reported police went door-to-door to check household records and tightened censorship guidelines in Bytedance and Baidu.

Thursday also marks the 24th anniversary of the handover of the former British colony Hong Kong to China, a date once marked by mass protests against Beijing.

Thousands of police have been deployed to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s protests, which also marked a year and a day since the implementation of the National Security Act, a draconian legal tool that authorities have been accused of use to crush dissent and opposition. .

While protecting national security, residents continue to enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and demonstration and others in accordance with the law, Deputy Director General John Lee said in a speech.

Hong Kong police then cordoned off Victoria Park citing public order laws and evicted all occupants, including children playing sports. The most effective policing measure is to prevent things that might happen rather than deal with them after they have happened, a police spokesperson said.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report