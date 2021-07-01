CM shovels the ground for two industrial units in Hattar – Journal





KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurates work on a steel plant in the Hattar Special Economic Zone.

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated two industrial units in Hattar region, Haripur district, which are being established by a Turkish beverage company and a local steel manufacturer.

The bottling plant of the Turkish beverage company CCI is being set up in the industrial zone of Hattar and the private plant of Pak Steels in the special economic zone of Hattar.

The factories are expected to attract an investment of $ 50 million each.

The bottling plant will cover an area of ​​29 acres and create 700 jobs.

Welcomes Turkish investments and expects more to follow

Mr. Mahmood also inaugurated the Pak Steels plant at Hattar SEZ, which is being set up with an initial investment of $ 50 million and an annual production capacity of 500,000 tonnes in addition to creating around 2,000 jobs. for the local population.

It is the company’s seventh bottling plant in Pakistan and the first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Akbar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ICC Pakistan leadership and other senior officials attended the ceremony inauguration.

Mr Mahmood welcomed Turkish investments in the province and said the initiative would pave the way for more Turkish investments in the province.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided a conducive environment for local and foreign investors due to the government’s business-friendly policies.

The chief minister said his government was providing facilities to investors through a one-stop shop as part of a major initiative to attract more and more private investment.

He said that besides the industrial sector, there are also many investment opportunities in the tourism and energy sectors of the province and that the government has put the province on the path of development by promoting these sectors.

We unveiled a historic and citizen-friendly budget for the coming fiscal year, which also offers tax breaks and other incentives to private investors, to attract private investment and create employment opportunities, a- he declared.

Mr Mahmood said the government is taking concrete and results-oriented steps to boost industrial activities in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and that a comprehensive industrial roadmap has been developed for this purpose.

He said economic zones were established across the province, while several projects in the communications sector were underway to link these zones to make the province a center of industrial activity.

The chief minister said the government is paying special attention to both the rehabilitation of sick industrial units and the creation of new ones.

Regarding the Hattar SEZ, he said that the economic zone was of vital importance due to its strategic location and that is why it was being extended.

Phase II of the area will be inaugurated very soon, he said.

Mr Mahmood said credit for the accelerated industrial activities in the province went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who provided the vision to attract private sector investment.

He said that the establishment of the very first industrial unit by a Turkish company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a historic event and that the government would not only welcome Turkish investment, but would also offer full support and cooperation to others. .

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade and Investment Council, the Economic Zone Development and Management Corporation and the entire team of the industries department to attract private sector investment in Province.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, CCI Pakistan Director General Ahmad Kursad, CCI Pakistan Regional Director Ihsan Iqbal and others also spoke at the ceremony.

