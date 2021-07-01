Politics
Days after PM Modi talks with the parties, the delineation group plans a visit to J&K
A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the cooperation of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir in a delimitation exercise, as a first step towards holding elections on the territory of the Union, the delimitation commission announced Wednesday a four-day visit to UT.
The committee will visit J&K July 6-9 and interact with political parties, public representatives and state government officials about redefining the boundaries of existing assembly seats. The decision was taken after a Commission meeting chaired by Judge (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, attended by Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra.
At the meeting with the leaders of J&K last week, his first since the removal of the special status, the Prime Minister assured that the Center was committed to restarting the democratic process in the UT through the polls of the Assembly as soon as possible, and therefore insisted that the delimitation exercise be completed as soon as possible. After the meeting, former CM and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah told The Indian Express that the prime minister spoke of an early delineation process. This means that they plan to follow this up with the Assembly elections.
According to a source on Wednesday, the commission also reviewed progress made so far, including consultations held last week with J&K district commissioners on constituency restructuring and the removal of seven new seats. It is learned that a common problem reported by district commissioners was that many seats were spread over two to three tehsils, creating administrative problems during the elections. The associate members of the Boundary Commission represent only two political parties (the National Conference and the BJP). The political parties of the UT are major players and are well aware of the geographical distribution of seats and the problems linked to current borders. Therefore, it was felt that they should be consulted, a source said.
A number of representations were also received on various aspects concerning the demarcation of civil societies and members of the public from the territory of the Union. The Commission has already taken note of all these suggestions and ordered that they may be considered further in the context of the realities on the ground regarding the delimitation, ”the Commission said in a statement.
The last delineation exercise in J&K was carried out in 1995. It was based on the 1981 census, when the former state was governed by the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the Representation of the People in Jammu and Kashmir Act. -Cashmere. The Boundaries Commission held meetings on data, map of districts and constituencies in relation to the 2011 census.
CN members Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi had stayed away from the last meeting called by the Committee of All Associate Members in February. Only Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP had given their opinion. But CN recently indicated it was open to dialogue, giving the Boundaries Commission hope that it will be part of the next meeting whenever it is scheduled.
