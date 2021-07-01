London Underground Driverless Trains Described as “Boris Johnson’s Little Fetish”

The sex life of former London Mayor and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the subject of some passing commentary during today’s London Assembly Transport Committee meeting (30 June) at the town hall.

The meeting, which examined the financial position of Transport for London (TfL), was discussing the value of driverless trains when Deputy Transport Mayor Heidi Alexander called out plans to make the Piccadilly and Waterloo line & City driverless “a bit of a prime minister’s fetish.”

Regardless of whether the decision has anything to do with what excites the Prime Minister, the Department of Transport (DfT) told TfL it must produce full proposals on converting both lines to driverless within 18 month. There is no evidence that this order was directly requested by Mr Johnson.

The ex-mayor’s love for transport is well known even if it did not always translate into a profitable transport policy: Boris Island (an airport project in the Thames Estuary ), Hyde Park Tunnel and Garden Bridge were unsuccessful in life and studies about them cost taxpayers millions.

It can, however, be directly attributed to many of the capital’s recent transport innovations: the New Bus for London (aka Boris buses), the Santander bike rental program (aka Boris Bikes), the Night Tube and the Emirates Air cable cars. Line. The success of these projects is varied.

The lack of total success was again brought up in an ironic comment from Ms Alexander who added: “I’m not sure her fetishes end particularly well, it has to be said!”

The program, which could cost billions to roll out across the network due to changes in signage, platform and train safety equipment that would be required, was not well received by the Committee.

Assembly member Unmesh Desai asked if the project would cost up to “$ 7 billion”.





There was confusion over what the government was actually asking for among those present at the meeting. Independent transport expert Professor Stephen Glaister of Imperial College told the audience: “People don’t know if the proposal is unmanned trains or trains with a train captain like us. have on the DLR.

“It’s a very long game to figure out what the savings might be.”

“It’s very expensive and I don’t think anyone is offering to do it in a year or two to solve our problems in the medium term,” he added.

Ms Alexander concluded: ‘If you ask Londoners, I’m not sure they’re really interested in driverless trains.

“I just don’t think that’s the priority right now given we’re in such a financially constrained environment.”

