Our links with foreign countries – Journal

IN the turbulent waters of world politics, those states that uphold the supreme national interest and make skillful foreign policy choices specifically resisting getting drawn into the conflicts of other peoples are the ones that succeed. Of course, various Pakistani governments in the past have failed to adopt such measures, dragging the country into Cold War politics, as well as into the Afghan quagmire following the Soviet invasion, for example.

Now, as another geopolitical confrontation emerges in the region, pitting the Western camp against China, Pakistan will have to make some tough choices. It is in this context that the Prime Minister told Chinese public broadcaster CGTN on Tuesday that Pakistan would not join any anti-Beijing group. Pakistan should have good relations with everyone, Imran Khan told the Chinese newspaper, while adding that relations between Islamabad and Beijing are very deep.

The weird and great rivalry Mr. Khan referred to in the interview points to the new Build Back Better World (B3W) program which was recently launched by the G7 bloc of Western industrialized states (and Japan). . As US officials have officially stated, the plan is designed to counter the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a part.

It should be remembered that the Prime Minister called the CPEC the biggest thing happening in Pakistan in the aforementioned interview. With B3W, the United States is pushing the Quad, a four-state consortium that includes India, to contain China. Given these geopolitical developments, the Prime Minister’s concerns are valid, and he has rightly said that Pakistan will not abandon its friends.

The point is that Pakistan’s relations with China are indeed long-standing and cannot be sacrificed on the altar of opportunism. Beijing has come to the aid of this country at difficult times, and Pakistan appreciates this commitment although a position of unconditional support for any country deserves to be reconsidered.

That said, this country also wishes to have cordial ties with the United States and to move beyond a transactional relationship that has existed since the Cold War. Therefore, the message to Washington must be clear: we want close relations with you, but Pakistan will not become part of rivalries aimed at isolating its traditional allies.

In fact, this should be the mantra to guide all foreign policy decisions. Whether it is getting involved in the Arab-Iranian dispute or other thorny foreign policy issues, Pakistan must maintain its neutrality and be guided by pragmatism, principle and national interest. For example, Pakistan did the right thing by not getting involved in the Yemeni mess in 2015, although this decision annoyed many of our Arab brethren. By this point, the collective wisdom of Parliament had prevented Pakistan from finding itself trapped in yet another quagmire. It is therefore through the democratic process that all future questions of foreign policy will be settled in a wise and judicious manner.

Posted in Dawn, July 1, 2021

