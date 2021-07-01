Xi Jinping warns Beijing will not be “harassed”





Marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping told an audience in Tiananmen Square that the party was the only force capable of securing the country’s rise and issued a strong warning against any enemy that stood in its way. his path. In a speech that made the Communist Party a savior, fighting foreign and domestic oppression, Xi said maintaining the party’s power was essential to ensure that China remains on track to become a rich and advanced world power. . The Chinese people have never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved the peoples of other countries, not in the past, not now, or in the future, he said.

At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us, he added. Anyone who harbored illusions of doing this will break their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people. Xis’ warning sparked cheers and enthusiastic applause from tens of thousands of people in Tiananmen Square handpicked to hear his opening speech for the party’s centenary. Xi paid tribute to the revolutionary founders of the party, but he focused on the future role of the Communist Party as a vehicle for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China, he said, was a force for world peace and wanted peaceful unification with Taiwan, the autonomous and democratically managed island that Beijing claims as its territory. But in words that drew much applause, Xi warned against what he called plans to achieve full Taiwan independence. No one should underestimate the unwavering determination, steadfast will and powerful ability of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



