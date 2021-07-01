Andhra Pradesh to demand Prime Minister Modis’s intervention to bring Telangana under control – The New Indian Express

Through Express news service

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly opposing the vicious and unjust actions of the Telangana government, which defied the orders of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) with its unilateral Krishna drifts, the State Cabinet decided on Wednesday to request the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the case.

Informing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said AP would retaliate and do everything possible to safeguard its interests. Although the ongoing feud over the sharing of water between the two Telugu states was not on the agenda, it is learned that the Cabinet has discussed the matter at length. Anil Kumar said the coolness of the state government should not be misinterpreted as incompetence.

“We opt for electricity generation only after satisfying irrigation needs. But, it is vicious of Telangana to disregard orders from the KRMB and continue to generate electricity not only in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, but even in Pulichintala, which has no water. If they keep releasing water from Pulichintala, it will be wasted because the Prakasam dam has no storage capacity. Despite orders from the KRMB, the Telangana government has issued an order to generate electricity at 100% of its capacity in Srisailam, he said.

The Cabinet vehemently condemned the action of the neighboring state. “Telangana ministers use provocative language. It’s not that we can’t answer in the same language. Since this is a sensitive issue, we want to resolve it with dignity, ”said the Minister. Anil Kumar wondered what the point of river management boards or water litigation tribunals is, if states continue to act according to their whims and wishes. The motto of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is to maintain cordial relations with other states.

“We can disagree politically with the parties, but when it comes to governments, whether central or state, we want to maintain a cordial relationship for the interests of the PA. But, our composure should not be taken for incompetence. We will retaliate and do everything possible to protect our interests. The Chief Minister will write letters to Modi and Shekhawat asking for their intervention in the matter, ”he said. The minister explained the need to opt for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), which the Telangana government opposes.

“While Telangana has projects with a capacity to draw about 6 TMCs at +800 feet level from the Srisailam Reservoir, we have none. For the four districts of Rayalaseema and Nellore, we can only draw 44,000 cusecs of water through Pohireddypadu at the level of 881 feet. It is only after 848 feet that we can begin to draw a minimum of water. And to draw 6,000 to 7,000 cusecs of water, the level should be at 854. As we cannot draw our share of allocated water because there are very few flood days, we have planned the RLIS. Telangana built the irrigated perimeters of Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu without permission, claiming that it would only use its share of water. When we do the same, they blame us, ”he observed.

He also denied the charge that the state government failed to cooperate with the KRMB to inspect the RLIS project site. “We never said we wouldn’t appoint a node officer. We just said it wasn’t fair during the pandemic to have the visit. Since the Palamuru-Rangareddy project is also illegal, we suggested that the board visit RLIS after inspecting the Telangana projects, ”he said.

Responding to allegations made by Telangana leadership against former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said: “YSR won the maximum number of seats in Telangana’s 2009 polls and this is testament to its contribution to the development of the region. Telangana leaders can get political gains by tackling the issue, but PA interests are a priority for our CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Stop TS from drawing water in Pulichintala”

With Telangana starting power generation even at the Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala project, which is under the administrative control of AP, without permission, Chief Irrigation Engineer (ENC) C Narayana Reddy wrote to the board on Wednesday. management of the Krishna River urging that the water released by the neighboring state should be charged to Telangana’s agreed share of 299 TMC. The ENC also asked the KRMB to prevent Telangana from drawing water from Pulichintala without securing withdrawals from PA, as the project is a balancing tank for the needs of the Krishna Delta system.

Jagan to write to Modi, Minister Jal Shakti against TS

"We will retaliate and do all we can to protect the interests of our state. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will write letters to Prime Minister Modi and Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting their intervention in this matter," said Minister of Water Resources Anil Kumar.