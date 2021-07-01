Construction activities prohibited in Kaghan – Journal





MANSEHRA: The district administration on Wednesday banned all kinds of construction activities in the Kaghan Valley, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for clean and green tourism.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan under Article 144 of the CrPC, there are complaints about the construction of mushroom commercial and non-commercial buildings in the Kaghan Valley without the issuance of certificates of no objection by the Kaghan Development Authority.

All of these constructions are illegal and require immediate action to ban them, he said.

The administration said action against unauthorized construction activities would be protected by law.

During a visit to the Kaghan Valley on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a crackdown on unplanned construction of commercial buildings in the Kaghan Valley, in particular its shopping center, Naran.

CHECKS: Financial aid checks were presented to students with disabilities in a special ceremony here on Wednesday.

The Provincial Council for the Rehabilitation of People with Disabilities took the initiative.

District welfare officer Sabir Shah said 66 disabled students, who were enrolled in two special education institutions in Mansehra, each received the checks for Rs7000.

He said that for the first time, the welfare department finalized a separate program for children with disabilities as part of efforts to help them become useful citizens.

The official said the department is training women in embroidery and other skills at its seven centers in Mansehra district. He said the products made by the women would be displayed in shopping malls to create livelihood opportunities for them.

Meanwhile, retired former MP Mohammad Safdar Awan captain has claimed his party, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, will install tehsil and district governments through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming local elections. He told a meeting in the Shamdara region of Oghi tehsil on Wednesday that the flawed policies of the PTI government had caused unprecedented inflation and unemployment in the country to the misery of the people.

Many former PTI district and tehsil councilors have announced PML-N membership.

Posted in Dawn, July 1, 2021

