Jokowi asks Kadin to pursue vaccination goals for mutual cooperation





The Gotong Royong vaccination is still hampered by the stock that did not arrive. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the private sector to help speed up the Covid-19 vaccination program through a mutual cooperation vaccination. He also demanded that the new president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, namely Arsjad Rasjid and other members of the board of directors, pursue the goal of 22 million mutual cooperation vaccines. “Although the target, we are aiming for 22 million, but because the vaccine has not yet arrived, this is what we will pursue later with the new chairman and board of directors of Kadin so that the number of vaccines of mutual cooperation of 22 million can be continued in July August and the following months, ”said Jokowi during the inauguration of the VIII National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the city of Kendari on Wednesday (30 / 6). Jokowi then communicated in more detail the vaccination target until December 2021. Namely in July up to 34 million, in August up to 43.7 million, in September up to 53 million, in October up to to 84 million, in November up to 80.9 million and in December up to 71.7 million. “Indeed, the goal is not small, but yesterday after trying it one day it could be 1.3 million, I think increasing it to 2.5 million is not a difficult thing. as long as there is a key to the vaccine, “he explained. The president is also optimistic that the results of the Covid-19 vaccination will continue to increase depending on the target he has set for himself. In July, he requested a million vaccinations a day. While in August increased to two million a day. “We have to aim for 1 million per day from July, because yesterday we were still 200 to 300,000 per day. Now no haggling, I said a million must. Two million in August must be.” , Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://republika.co.id/berita/qvjd6y328/jokowi-minta-kadin-kejar-target-vaksinasi-gotong-royong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos