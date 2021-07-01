Open letter from Sarina Isas to the Prime Minister





ISLAMABAD: Sarina Isa, wife of Judge Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to face her on a live TV show, showing the trail of money for her properties in London.

Sarina Isa wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving eight notices from the government in connection with petitions filed in her Supreme Court case. Mr Imran Khan, if you are still not happy with the properties in London and the way they were purchased, I ask you to come on a live TV show and face me. I will show the world my income, my savings, my money and the taxes I have paid and I expect you to do the same, said Sarina Isa.

She said that a year before that, in 2019, a referral was filed against her husband at a time when her father was undergoing serious surgery. It became clear to me that these actions were calibrated and perfectly timed to put maximum psychological pressure on my husband to resign, wrote Sarina Isa. Our problems started when my husband wrote the Faizabad Dharna judgment. Your PTI government and MQM, your coalition partner, did not like being reminded of the ruthless butchery of citizens in the streets of Karachi on May 12, 2007. You did not like being reminded of your 126 days from “dance party” to D -Chowk, wrote Sarina. And that upset you because my husband declined the plots that were offered to him, that you received; one from the Chief Minister of Punjab, filing a fake affidavit saying you have no property, and another from the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, she wrote. Or are we being targeted because we have publicly declared all of our assets (on the Supreme Court website), which embarrasses you and your supporters as you and many in your government pay little or no taxes and cannot justify their fabulous wealth.

