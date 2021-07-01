PPKM is not enough, Mardani says Jokowi must be an example for the community





Suara.com – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) DPP chairman Mardani Ali Sera said government-implemented policies such as the PPKM could not be used as a benchmark to control the pandemic. Because according to him, the most important key is the planning and the implementation of a crisis management which can combine the priorities of public health and economic. Mardani said that for this to happen, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) needs strong, exemplary and capable leadership. Jokowi’s leadership like this can produce structured, orderly, and measurable political indicators. “Pak @jokowi is not only a strong commander, but must be a role model for the community,” Mardani said via his Twitter account @MardaniAliSera on Thursday (1/7/2021). Read also:

Implementing Emergency PPKM, Central Java Apindo Calls on Government to Boost Entrepreneurs Mardani considers that the policies that have been taken by the government at present are no longer able to adapt to the situation of transmission of the virus. This is evidenced by the collapse of health establishments, the growing number of patients and the high mobility of the community. According to him, the government should also be able to witness steps of equalization in various regions. “It is not uncommon for regions to find it difficult to carry out small-scale closures due to lack of coordination with other regions. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had called in the ranks of the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity of hospitals and the availability of oxygen medicines. Jokowi made the call after formally implementing the implementation of the Emergency PPKM on the islands of Java and Bali from July 3 to 20. In addition, the head of state urged all Indonesians to comply with emergency PPK regulations for mutual security. Read also:

PPKM emergency, Jokowi: people must obey these rules! “I ask the public to be disciplined in respecting this arrangement for the safety of us all, the government will mobilize all available resources to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Jokowi said, Thursday (1/7/2021 ). Not only that, the former governor of DKI Jakarta also called on state officials, state officials and health workers to work together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

