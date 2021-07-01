Politics
“Farmers’ confidence in e-NAM has increased”: Prime Minister Modi at the Digital India event | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Digital India beneficiaries and told them how the initiative has changed their lives.
Through industantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:05 EST
On the occasion of Digital India’s sixth anniversary on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various programs. From students to farmers, various beneficiaries shared their experiences of how adopting digital methods has made their lives easier.
The interaction started with Suhani Sahu, a DIKSHA program beneficiary from Uttar Pradesh.
Sahu, a grade 5 student, explained how DIKSHA made her studies more interactive and enjoyable. “We get a link on WhatsApp where we learn a lot of things. There are also a lot of cartoons on the platform,” she said.
DIKSHA serves as a national digital infrastructure for teachers. All teachers nationwide have been equipped with advanced digital technology as part of the platform.
The Prime Minister then spoke with Prahlad Borghad, a farmer from Maharashtra. He explained to the Prime Minister how the e-NAM (National Agricultural Market) platform opened the doors for small farmers like him.
“We have been using the platform since 2018. We get more value for our products and can sell them easily,” Borghad said. The digital initiative reduced the load on transport since farmers like him didn’t have to go anywhere.
Prime Minister Modi said such things should be said to other farmers as well, which will help increase their confidence in e-NAM.
Shubham, beneficiary of the eSanjeevani National Teleconsultation Service program also interacted with the Prime Minister where he explained how easy it has become to consult with doctors due to the digital revolution, especially during the time of Covid-19 . Congratulating the young man for successfully using the digital platform, Prime Minister Modi also spoke with the doctor who gave Shubham’s grandmother a medical consultation.
“With the improvement of technology, I hope that more people will be able to use telemedicine,” the Prime Minister said.
The Digital India program was launched on July 1, 2015 by the Prime Minister.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/farmers-trust-on-e-nam-has-increased-pm-modi-at-digital-india-event-101625121080853-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]