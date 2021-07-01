“Farmers’ confidence in e-NAM has increased”: Prime Minister Modi at the Digital India event | Latest India News

On the occasion of Digital India’s sixth anniversary on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various programs. From students to farmers, various beneficiaries shared their experiences of how adopting digital methods has made their lives easier.

The interaction started with Suhani Sahu, a DIKSHA program beneficiary from Uttar Pradesh.

Sahu, a grade 5 student, explained how DIKSHA made her studies more interactive and enjoyable. “We get a link on WhatsApp where we learn a lot of things. There are also a lot of cartoons on the platform,” she said.

DIKSHA serves as a national digital infrastructure for teachers. All teachers nationwide have been equipped with advanced digital technology as part of the platform.

The Prime Minister then spoke with Prahlad Borghad, a farmer from Maharashtra. He explained to the Prime Minister how the e-NAM (National Agricultural Market) platform opened the doors for small farmers like him.

“We have been using the platform since 2018. We get more value for our products and can sell them easily,” Borghad said. The digital initiative reduced the load on transport since farmers like him didn’t have to go anywhere.

Prime Minister Modi said such things should be said to other farmers as well, which will help increase their confidence in e-NAM.

Shubham, beneficiary of the eSanjeevani National Teleconsultation Service program also interacted with the Prime Minister where he explained how easy it has become to consult with doctors due to the digital revolution, especially during the time of Covid-19 . Congratulating the young man for successfully using the digital platform, Prime Minister Modi also spoke with the doctor who gave Shubham’s grandmother a medical consultation.

“With the improvement of technology, I hope that more people will be able to use telemedicine,” the Prime Minister said.

The Digital India program was launched on July 1, 2015 by the Prime Minister.