A Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party
The most powerful political party in the world, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is celebrating its 100th anniversary today. Founded in 1921 at a meeting attended by only 12 members in a small hall in Shanghai in 1921, the party has since grown to more than 95 million members, or nearly 7% of the Chinese population.
Before July 1, President Xi Jinping recounted his early days of struggle in Yan’an City, adding that the past century has seen the CCP write “a splendid chapter in the history of the development of the Chinese nation and progress of humanity ”. ‘
Early struggle
At the turn of the 20th century, China was a country marred by regional infighting between rival warlord factions, following the collapse of its first Republican government. Famine was widespread and the ruling Nationalist Party (Kuomintang or KMT) struggled to reunite the country under his leadership.
It was in this context that a new political movement inspired by the Bolshevik revolution in Russia began to flourish. Unified by the philosophies of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, the CCP was born in July 1921 with, according to its official history, about fifty members.
Its primary objective was to “overthrow the bourgeoisie by means of the revolutionary army of the proletariat”. The following years will see the party grow in stature and influence as it fought against the KMT.
Among the many critical moments of this phase was the 10,000 km long march in 1934 which coincided with Mao Zedong becoming the undisputed leader of the party. Outnumbered by the KMT, Mao’s CCP was forced to retreat inland to the hilly city of Yan’an. According to some reports, of the approximately 100,000 people who embarked on the Long March, only 7,000 finally reached their destination. The party, however, had clung to life.
Putting aside their differences to resist the Japanese invasion, the KMT and the CCP would eventually win the Sino-Japanese War, but by 1945 Mao’s forces were ideally placed to overthrow his opposition, and after a bloody civil war, the remaining KMT forces were forced to flee to Taiwan. On October 1, 1949, Mao declared victory over the KMT and proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.
The great leap forward
Mao’s insistence on catching up with the Western world would see the CCP embark on an ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt to remake the face of Chinese society from an agrarian society to an industrial society.
But the disastrous policies that characterized the Great Leap Forward – an aggressive phase of industrialization – would lead to an episode of famine that some researchers say claimed the lives of more than 30 million people.
Cultural revolution
Fearing that his grip on power would wane, Mao plunged the country back into chaos, launching the Cultural Revolution in 1966 as he sought to defeat political opposition and reframe Chinese culture.
His rampage of the Red Guards is said to have resulted in the deaths of more than 2 million people. Mao’s death in 1976 would however mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the party and, by extension, of the country.
Economic transformation
As part of a new policy of reform and opening up in 1979, China, over the next three decades, would grow from one of the poorest nations to an economic powerhouse under the leadership of Hua Guofeng and then from Deng Xiaoping.
The CCP government, while maintaining a one-party system, for the first time relaxed controls on the economy and personal freedom, which amounted to its first adherence to certain capitalist ideals. However, the party retained strict control over several aspects of public life, which resulted in numerous military repressions to crush dissent, most notably the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989.
His consolidation of power would indeed be completed in 2018, following President Xi Jinping’s decision to abolish the term limit, allowing him to remain in power indefinitely. In doing so, he established himself as the most powerful leader of the party since Mao Zedong.
