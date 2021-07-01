Politics
President Joko Widodo establishes emergency PPKM for Java and Bali, these are public transport rules
Suara.com – The government has decided to enforce the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions, or PPKMs, which will take effect from July 3 to 20, 2021 for the islands of Java and Bali.
In a copy of the Community Activity Tightening Implementation Guidelines, the emergency PPKM implementation period aims to reduce confirmed cases to less than 10,000 cases per day.
There are also a number of activity restrictions. For the transport sector, it is included in the perimeter of critical sectors which include the sectors of energy, health, security, logistics and transport, food, beverage and related industries. , petrochemicals, cement, national vital items, disaster management, national strategic projects, construction, basic utilities (electricity and water), as well as industry to meet basic needs of the community.
For public transport namely public transport, public transport, taxis (conventional and online) and rental or rental vehicles) are applied with a maximum capacity of 70% by implementing more stringent health protocols.
For domestic travelers those who use long-distance modes of transport (planes, buses and trains) must present a vaccination card (minimum vaccine dose I) and a PCR H-2 for airplanes and Antigen (H-1) for other modes of transport long distance.
The use of masks is always worn when performing activities outside the home and it is not allowed to use a face shield without the use of a mask.
The implementation of the micro PPKM in the RT RW red zones is still in effect.
Meanwhile, the TNI, Polri and local governments are tasked with exercising strict oversight of the enforcement of the tightening of community activities.
Then the strengthening of 3T (Test, Trace, Treatment) should be applied continuously. Namely, testing should be increased to a minimum of 1/1000 of the population per week.
“Testing should be increased until the positivity rate is <5%. Testing should be increased for suspects, namely those with symptoms, as well as for close contacts," one copy read. of the emergency PPKM cited by Suara.com.
Regarding tracing, it is necessary to do this until it reaches> 15 close contacts per confirmed case. Quarantine should be carried out on people identified as close contacts.
Once identified, close contacts should be checked (entry test) and quarantine should be carried out. If the test result is positive, isolation is necessary. If the test result is negative, quarantine is necessary.
“On the fifth day of quarantine, it is necessary to re-examine (discharge test) to see if the virus was detected after or during the incubation period. If it is negative, then the patient is considered to have completed the quarantine. “, specifies the PPKM. Urgency said.
In addition, treatment should be carried out comprehensively depending on the severity of the symptoms. Only patients with moderate, severe and critical symptoms should be hospitalized.
Isolation should be done strictly to prevent transmission.
In addition, efforts to speed up vaccination must continue to protect as many people as possible.
The following is the coverage of the PPKM emergency zone in 48 provinces, regencies / cities with a level 4 pandemic situation assessment and 74 districts / cities and a level 3 pandemic situation assessment in Java and Bali.
I Province Regency / City with Assessment of the pandemic situation level 4 and 74 Regency / City
- Banten Province: South Tangerang City, Tangerang City and Serang City
- West Java: Purwakarta, Tasikmalaya, Sukabumi Town, Depok Town, Cirebon Town, Cimahi Town, Bogor Town, Bekasi Town, Banjar Town, Bandung Town, Karawang, Bekasi.
- DKI Jakarta: West Jakarta, East Jakarta, South Jakarta, North Jakarta, Central Jakarta, Thousand Islands.
- Central Java: Sukoharjo, Rembang, Pati, Kudus, Tegal City, Surakarta City, Semarang City, Salatiga City, Magelang City, Klaten, Kebumen, Grobogan, Banyumas
- DI Yogyakarta: Sleman, Yogyakarta City, Bantul.
- East Java: Tulungagung, Sidoarjo, Madiun, Lamongan, Surabaya City, Mojokerto City, Malang City, Madiun City, Kediri City, Blitar City and Batu City.
II Assessment of the pandemic situation level 3
- Banten Province: Tangerang, Lebak, Serang City, Cilegon City
- West Java: Sumedang, Sukabumi, Subang, Pangandaran, Majalengka, Kuningan, Indramayu, Garut, Cirebon, Cianjur, Ciamis, Bogor, West Bandung and Bandung
- Central Java: Wonosobo, Wonogiri, Temanggung, Tegal, Sragen, Semarang, Purbalingga, Pemalang, Pekalongan, Magelang, Pekalongan City, Kendal, Karanganyar, Jepara, Demak, Cilacap, Brebes, Boyolali, Blora, Batang, Banjarnegan
- DI Yogyakarta: Kulon Progo, Gunung Kidul
- East Java:
Tuban, Trenggalek, Situbondo, Sampang, Ponorogo, Pasuruan, Pamekasan, Pacitan, Ngawi, Nganjuk, Mojokerto, Malang, Magetan, Lumajang, Probolinggo City, Pasuruan City, Batu City, Kediri, Jombang, Jgorember, Gresikone, Bodowo, Bo Banyuwangi, Bangkalan
- Bali: city of Denpasar, Jembrana, Buleleng, Badung, Gianyar, Klungkung, Bangli
