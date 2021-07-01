Politics
Xi Jinping Warns of Foreign Harassment as China Celebrates Communist Party Centenary
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to intimidate the nation “will have their heads smashed,” and hailed a “new world” created by his people as the ruling Communist Party marks the centenary of its foundation. In a one-hour speech in Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to strengthen the Chinese military, committed to the “reunification” of Taiwan, and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting security and China’s sovereignty.
“The Chinese people are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world,” said Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic. “Only socialism can save China. Xi and the party are on the rise as China quickly recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic and takes a more assertive stance on the world stage. But Beijing faces external criticism over its crackdown in Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and faces a deteriorating demographic outlook that puts long-term economic growth at risk. A survey of 17 advanced economies released Wednesday by the US-based Pew Research Center showed opinions on China remained broadly negative and confidence in Xi is near all-time lows.
Xi said Thursday that the Chinese people would never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate them. “Anyone who dares to try to do this will have a bloody head against the Great Wall of Steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said, eliciting applause from an invited audience of 70,000 gathered. on the main square in central Beijing. The phrase became the hottest topic on Weibo, similar to Twitter in China, Thursday morning. Tang Renwu, professor of public management at Peking Normal University, said the harsh rhetoric was a response to the efforts of the United States and the West to “contain” and “suppress” China. “A stronger-than-usual response from Xi would have the effect of invoking even more patriotic and nationalistic sentiment among the Chinese people,” Tang said.
MILITARY POWER AND SOVEREIGNTY
China, whose rapid military modernization has aroused growing concern among its neighbors and the West, will strengthen its armed forces to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development, raising them to world-class standards, Xi said. “We must accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces,” said Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country’s armed forces.
Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full “reunification” of China is an “unshakable historical task” of the party, Xi said. “All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely breaking any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot,” he said.
China, which sees Taiwan as its own, has stepped up efforts to assert its claims of sovereignty, including sending fighter jets and bombers near the island. Regarding Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said China “will remain true to the letter and spirit of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle,” whereby both are promised a high degree of autonomy. .
However, a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong a year ago has seen Beijing significantly tighten its grip on the once freewheeling financial center. Traditional July 1 protests marking the anniversary of the city’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule were thwarted as police refused permission for a rally, citing restrictions on coronaviruses.
‘BIG, GLORIOUS AND HEROIC’
Thursday’s celebrations began with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters watched by the country’s rulers, seated on the southern ramparts of the Forbidden City. A choir of 3,000 people sang seven socialist songs at the event.
The Chinese Communist Party initially recruited peasants and workers, but evolved to embrace markets and entrepreneurship under “socialism with Chinese characteristics” while maintaining a Leninist model of authoritarianism. The party’s ranks increased by 2.43 million in 2020, the biggest annual gain since Xi became president in 2013, to reach 95.15 million members today, according to data released Wednesday.
A 60-year-old teacher surnamed Wang who photographed jets flying over a park on Thursday said he had great admiration for the party. “Whether it’s Chairman Mao, or Deng Xiaoping, or today’s rulers, it’s not easy for them – if you’ve brought foreign rulers here and show how they deal with 1.4 billion people, making sure that they all have food and a good life is really not easy. Xi closed his speech with two crowd cheers: “Long live the CCP which is great, glorious and righteous” and ” long live the people who are great, glorious and heroic ”.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/xi-jinping-warns-against-foreign-bullying-as-china-marks-communist-party-centenary/2281721/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]