Xi Jinping Warns of Foreign Harassment as China Celebrates Communist Party Centenary

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Party Chairman and Leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo source: AP / PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to intimidate the nation “will have their heads smashed,” and hailed a “new world” created by his people as the ruling Communist Party marks the centenary of its foundation. In a one-hour speech in Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to strengthen the Chinese military, committed to the “reunification” of Taiwan, and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting security and China’s sovereignty.

“The Chinese people are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world,” said Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic. “Only socialism can save China. Xi and the party are on the rise as China quickly recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic and takes a more assertive stance on the world stage. But Beijing faces external criticism over its crackdown in Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and faces a deteriorating demographic outlook that puts long-term economic growth at risk. A survey of 17 advanced economies released Wednesday by the US-based Pew Research Center showed opinions on China remained broadly negative and confidence in Xi is near all-time lows.

Xi said Thursday that the Chinese people would never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate them. “Anyone who dares to try to do this will have a bloody head against the Great Wall of Steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said, eliciting applause from an invited audience of 70,000 gathered. on the main square in central Beijing. The phrase became the hottest topic on Weibo, similar to Twitter in China, Thursday morning. Tang Renwu, professor of public management at Peking Normal University, said the harsh rhetoric was a response to the efforts of the United States and the West to “contain” and “suppress” China. “A stronger-than-usual response from Xi would have the effect of invoking even more patriotic and nationalistic sentiment among the Chinese people,” Tang said.

MILITARY POWER AND SOVEREIGNTY

China, whose rapid military modernization has aroused growing concern among its neighbors and the West, will strengthen its armed forces to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development, raising them to world-class standards, Xi said. “We must accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces,” said Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country’s armed forces.

Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full “reunification” of China is an “unshakable historical task” of the party, Xi said. “All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely breaking any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot,” he said.

China, which sees Taiwan as its own, has stepped up efforts to assert its claims of sovereignty, including sending fighter jets and bombers near the island. Regarding Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said China “will remain true to the letter and spirit of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle,” whereby both are promised a high degree of autonomy. .

However, a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong a year ago has seen Beijing significantly tighten its grip on the once freewheeling financial center. Traditional July 1 protests marking the anniversary of the city’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule were thwarted as police refused permission for a rally, citing restrictions on coronaviruses.

‘BIG, GLORIOUS AND HEROIC’

Thursday’s celebrations began with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters watched by the country’s rulers, seated on the southern ramparts of the Forbidden City. A choir of 3,000 people sang seven socialist songs at the event.

The Chinese Communist Party initially recruited peasants and workers, but evolved to embrace markets and entrepreneurship under “socialism with Chinese characteristics” while maintaining a Leninist model of authoritarianism. The party’s ranks increased by 2.43 million in 2020, the biggest annual gain since Xi became president in 2013, to reach 95.15 million members today, according to data released Wednesday.

A 60-year-old teacher surnamed Wang who photographed jets flying over a park on Thursday said he had great admiration for the party. “Whether it’s Chairman Mao, or Deng Xiaoping, or today’s rulers, it’s not easy for them – if you’ve brought foreign rulers here and show how they deal with 1.4 billion people, making sure that they all have food and a good life is really not easy. Xi closed his speech with two crowd cheers: “Long live the CCP which is great, glorious and righteous” and ” long live the people who are great, glorious and heroic ”.