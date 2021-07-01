Donald Trump says migrants cause untold damage to US in hype-filled border event





Donald Trump claimed millions of migrants, including some of the worst people on Earth, were flocking to the country and causing untold damage, one of many false or hyperbolic statements he made at a municipal event on Fox News focused on Joe Biden and his policies on the US-Mexico border.

It’s incalculable how bad it is, the former president told host Sean Hannity, responding to a question from the audience about Joe Bidens’ open border program.

You don’t have hundreds of thousands, but millions of people breaking into our country, Mr. Trump continued, saying these migrants include some of the worst people on Earth.

In fact, most of the people entering the United States at the southern border are Central American families and children fleeing violence, poverty, corruption and climate change. In addition, analyzes show that undocumented migrants commit far fewer crimes, while immigrants contribute more to tax revenues than they receive from government benefits, to which they are often ineligible if they do not have legal status. citizen.

U.S. borders are also far from open, with the Biden administration refusing most adults crossing the borders, while nearly 15,000 children were held in migrant detention centers as of mid-June.

The comments came as the former president arrived in South Texas on Wednesday for a border visit, as part of a multi-state political return tour that included his first major post-presidential rally in the Ohio.

During his conversation with Foxs Hannity, Mr. Trump continued his long history of inflammatory hype about migrants and the border, just as he did when he announced his first campaign in 2015 with a speech saying, in part, that migrants were rapists who brought crime. We’ve never had better, and now we’ve never had worse, Mr. Trump said of the border changes.

This, like most of his claims about immigration, has only direct bearing on the facts. It is true that during the Biden administration, a record number of unaccompanied minors crossed the US-Mexico border and, if the trends continue, the country could see a record number of arrests.

But the idea that Donald Trump’s immigration program represented a clear historical outlier in terms of a functioning immigration system is far from accurate.

According to statistics compiled by the Congressional Research Service, immigration numbers during the Trump years were fairly consistent with those going back to 2020, with a comparable number of border arrests. Rather than Mr. Trump single-handedly curtailing immigration, it was rather the end of an abnormal period, when border crossings were at their lowest in more than three decades.

What is unprecedented, however, are the myriad ways it has reduced the number of functioning asylums to zero, especially as the Covid crisis ends, and stranded tens of thousands of asylum seekers, suing their legally protected claims in the United States, on the Mexican side of the border in squalid tent camps, where they were vulnerable to exploitation by cartels and others.

As mayor, the former president also reiterated his claim that his border wall played an important role in reducing migration, although border posts actually increased during his last period in power until that time. that it effectively closes the border due to apparent Covid issues.

All in all, the administration never kept Mr. Trump’s original promises to build a wall covering the entire border, instead of building around 80 miles of new barriers where there were none before. All you needed was two more months and we would have finished it, Mr Trump said. It really had a huge impact.

As The Independent reported last fall, experts say it is doubtful at best that the wall has had an impact on global migration flows, although it has clearly resulted in an increase in the number of migrant deaths. , cross-border workers seeking increasingly remote areas to enter the country. were not walled up.

