US pressure cannot change Pak-China relations, says Prime Minister Imran Khan in Chinese media interview





Prime Minister Imran Khan Prime Minister Imran Khan said China has a special relationship with Pakistan and President Xi Jingpin is considered a great leader here. Says Pakistan will not take sides and it is inappropriate to ask for it. “The relationship between Pakistan and China runs very deep,” Prime Minister Imran said.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that it was inappropriate to pressure countries to take sides and stressed that relations between Pakistan and China will not be affected by any kind of pressure.

In an interaction with Chinese media, the prime minister said Pakistan’s ties to China will not change no matter how much pressure it exerts.

“The United States expects Pakistan to take sides. It is not appropriate.

“The relationship between Pakistan and China is very deep, it’s not just governments, but it’s a people-to-people relationship,” he added.

” Whatever happens…[the] the relationship between our two countries, no matter how much pressure is put on us, will not change, ”the Prime Minister said in response to a question.

He mentioned the US-sponsored regional alliance, “Quad,” comprising India and a few other countries, and said it was part of a major power rivalry in the region that could create problems.

“Pakistan thinks this is very unfair to the United States and other Western powers ……[to ask]… For countries like Pakistan to take sides. Why should we take sides? We should have a good relationship with everyone, ”he said.

The prime minister said that when Pakistan has been in trouble politically or internationally or has conflicts with its neighbor, China is always on its side.

The Chinese people hold a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people, he said.

“You remember the friends who are with you at all times. In good times, everyone is by your side, but in tough, difficult, and bad times you remember those people who supported you. “

‘Great leader’

Prime Minister Khan congratulated President Xi on his success in fighting poverty and corruption in China.

“China lifted 700 million people out of poverty in just a few years, which is a great achievement. We want to further develop political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistanis are impressed by the Chinese president’s fight against corruption and consider him “a great modern-day politician”.

“President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is effective and successful. “

