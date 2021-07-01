Who is Allen Weisselberg? What to know about the CFO of the Trump Organization who faces indictment by the grand jury in Manhattan





NEW YORK (WABC) – Allen Weisselberg was CFO of the Trump Organization for decades and is one of the few remaining employees to work for both Donald Trump and his late father, Fred Trump Sr.

ABC News has learned that a special grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict the namesake company of former President Donald Trump and Weisselberg. The indictment is expected to be released on Thursday.

In January 2017, Weisselberg was appointed a director of the Trump Organization – along with President Trump’s eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric – when the president handed over the reins of the company before taking the oath.

Weisselberg has been described by sources as knowing more than anyone about the finances of the Trump family and was granted immunity from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as part of their earlier investigation into the former lawyer and fixer of Trump, Michael Cohen.

Now Weisselberg finds himself in the midst of the New York District Attorney’s and New York Attorney General’s investigations into the Trump Organization.

He has sat on multiple occasions for depositions in connection with the attorney general’s investigation into Trump’s finances and tax evasion allegations, according to his former daughter-in-law – who is now cooperating with the investigation.

Jennifer Weisselberg was married for 14 years to Allen’s son Barry Weisselberg, who for two decades managed New York-outsourced Trump Organization businesses to Central Park, including Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink.

Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg’s divorce papers show thousands of dollars in payments for cars, rent, tuition, medical bills and more from Allen Weisselberg to his son’s family.

The expenses and the benefits are what caught the attention of prosecutors at both offices. The district attorney asked Jennifer Weisselberg about the benefits she received during her marriage, including access to rent-free apartments owned by Trump, she previously told CNN.

More recently, their interest has turned to questions about her children’s school fees.

In March 2021, the prosecutor’s office subpoenaed Weisselberg’s personal financial records, according to two sources familiar with the matter, in connection with the criminal case.

In May, ABC News reported that Weisselberg was the subject of a second ongoing criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment.

It is not illegal for companies to offer lavish benefits to valued employees, but in many circumstances these benefits count as compensation subject to income tax.

Trump Organization attorney Ron Fischetti said any charges against the company on the basis of benefits would be exaggerated by prosecutors.

“We looked back 100 years of cases and found none in which an employee was charged on benefits – and certainly not a company,” he said. For it to be a crime, he said, “it should be in the best interests of the business with the knowledge of the business. They have no proof.”

The-CNN-Wire & Associated Press contributed to this story

