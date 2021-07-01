Imran Khan’s regime brought hell to the masses in the name of “Naya Pakistan”





ANI | Updated: 01 Jul 2021 11:30 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan of making “life hell for the masses on behalf of Naya Pakistan. “After Prime Minister Imran’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget speech to the National Assembly, Bilawal said the prime minister was trying to ridicule people because all the measures his government took have favored the rich over the poor, Geo News reported. “The masses do not want to listen to the prime minister giving a conference,” he said. “What sort of hypocrisy is this?” The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to report on his performance over the past three years, as there has been a “historic increase” in poverty and unemployment. Bilawal said the government failed to take the opposition into account when budgeting, while it also censored the prime minister’s speech and said it was “just with a simple manipulation of words, ”Geo News reported. talk about Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore issues instead of international issues. He also said that due to rising inflation in the country, government employees have been forced to commit suicide. “People want solutions to their problems. They are fed with [the premier] is constantly talking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), “he said, adding that the new budget would lead to a further decline in the country’s economy. He said the prime minister” would not be able to to get taxes from the masses “because, in order for people to contribute to the national chessboard, they must have confidence in the state as well as in democracy, Geo News reported. (ANI)

