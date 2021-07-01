Will there be a second coming of Donald Trump to the White House?





Some believe that Donald Trump’s second coming will be Augusta’s most unlikely possibility. What is still possible would be his victory in the 2024 election. Even that seems unlikely if Brookings (Order From Chaos) is right. Shibley Telhami says * that as Israel increasingly relies on conservative Protestants in the United States, the younger ones are moving away. The younger generation seems more interested in social justice, one of the reasons they are also more open to Black Lives Matter and Black Votes Matter.

Larger than the dwindling number of American Jewish community that supported Israel under Benjamin Netanyahu, are the nearly seven million members of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), the largest supporter of Israel in the United States. CUFI, headquartered in San Antonio, aims to help all church and para-church organizations in the United States support Israel on biblical issues. At the July 2019 CUFI Summit in Washington, DC, the three keynote speakers were Reverend John Hagee; then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; then US Vice President Mike Pence. Some CUFI leaders believe in dispensationalism that the State of Israel today is crucial to ushering in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Others don’t. **

Members of Christians United for Israel are vastly outnumbered by Roman Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians around the world who support a recognized peaceful settlement of the Israel / Palestine stalemate that allows many ethnic groups and religions to live. in peace and security. Reverend Alex Awad, a Palestinian Arab, recently wrote a short article, Is Religion Behind the Turmoil in the Middle East? ***

Many have asked if there was a sectarian side to those who still believe Trump won the 2020 election. National media showed audio clips of Trumps followers talking about the end times; and showed a moment of prayer with Trump which included the laying on of hands.

A major issue after President Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat – who agreed to Israel’s formal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights and also moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem – is whether the new US administration will support international law regarding Israel. / Palestinian stalemate. Almost contemporaneous with Trump’s exit has been Netanyahu’s replacement with a new government in Israel – a diverse coalition that is in the difficult process of building a viable Knesset.

Some Netanyahu supporters expected him to bring up his own January 6 moment. Yair Rosenberg notes the difference between Netanyahu and Trump: Netanyahu does not want to destroy the country. He intends to rule it. Donald Trump is a narcissistic man-child who cares about no one other than himself. **** Trump and Netanyahu both face serious legal issues.

The next few months will most likely clarify whether there will be a chance for Donald Trump to return to the White House in 2024. Much will depend on Christians United For Israel and what actually happens in the political transition in Israel. The many aftermath of the domestic juvenile terrorist invasion of the Capitol on January 6 are also crucial.

* May 26, 2021

** Americans for Middle East Understanding, The Link (Volume 25, number 2)

*** Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, June / July 2021 (Volume XL, n ° 4), pp. 33-34. Reverend Awad is a member of the Palestinian Christian Peace Alliance (PCAP).

**** Tablet Magazine, Netanyahus Next Act, June 24, 2021

