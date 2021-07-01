The Pemred Forum offers eight recommendations to President Joko Widodo

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Mass Media Editor’s Forum (Pemred Forum) has offered eight points of recommendation to Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pemred Forum President Kemal Gani in a written statement in Jakarta on Thursday said the recommendation was in line with the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM), July 3-20, 2020.

“The Pemred Forum has formed a task force to review and review to prepare contributions and recommendations to the government so that the transmission of COVID-19 can be controlled immediately,” Kemal said.

The eight points of recommendation are, first of all, to limit more significantly the movements and interactions of people within and between cities.

The proposal to apply 100 percent WFH, to shorten the opening hours of shopping malls and shopping centers until 5:00 p.m. WIB, dinner in (eating in) is not allowed, and intercity transportation is tight.

In addition, the ban on worship in places of worship, limiting the number of gatherings which are very minimal, which takes place for 2 weeks, can be implemented to drastically cut the chain of transmission of COVID. -19.

“However, before implementing this, the economic and social impacts of this implementation must be anticipated as best as possible,” Kemal said.

Second, by strengthening the mobilization and interaction of people, the president should directly lead this emergency so that the instructions of the central government are immediately applied to the smaller government (village / kelurahan, RW and RT).

All elements of government are working to focus on reducing the rate of transmission and treatment of COVID-19 by involving elements of the community, including in the implementation of restrictions on mobilization and interaction of people. people, overseeing the implementation of health protocols (3M), implementing 3T (trace, trial, treatment) and vaccination.

Third, there must be a more significant breakthrough in the implementation of vaccinations, so that the target of 1 to 2 million vaccines per day can be reached.

The public needs better information and education about vaccines so that it is not provoked in the anti-vaccine group. The public should also find it easy to register and obtain an immunization schedule.

“The vaccine distribution needs to be done more evenly across regions, especially in the red zone areas,” Kemal said.

Fourth, the implementation of 3Ts needs to be promoted more massively. If officials and volunteers can be mobilized as staff tracer very useful to improve the implementation trace. If it only involves health workers and TNI / Polri, trace will not be maximized.

Trial must also be replicated, especially in villages in the red zone, many residents refuse to be swab tested and choose not to admit if they show symptoms of COVID-19.

Fifth, there is a need to strengthen the implementation of health protocols by wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing hands (3M).

In addition, there must be strict enforcement of the law against violators. Socialization and education also continue to be massively promoted at the local level.

The government must also conduct a budgetary policy by increasing the budget upstream, such as the budget for socialization and education, the budget for the free distribution of masks, the availability of drugs and medical equipment at puskesmas, good support for those who are autonomous. -isolate, and so on.

“Campaigns by groups that do not believe in the existence of COVID-19 and anti-vaccines must be carried out together, including with the media,” Kemal said.

Sixth, to manage COVID-19 in this time of emergency, the government must make a breakthrough in finding, obtaining, producing and distributing drugs that can help deal with COVID-19.

In fact, if necessary, it is free for people who are self-isolating as currently people have difficulty obtaining medicines on their own, especially in some areas where the supply is limited.

Likewise, how can we provide oxygen cylinders for distribution to the homes of people positive for COVID-19 who are vulnerable and in self-isolation.

Seventh, the government should focus the budget as much as possible on managing COVID-19 until trend the growth of positive COVID-19 cases is under control.

Budgets from projects or lower priority areas can be diverted to massive COVID-19 management so that trend The positive growth of COVID-19 can immediately decrease and the death rate of COVID-19 patients can be suppressed.

Eighth, the government has yet to anticipate a surge or wave of COVID-19 in the future as this virus continues to mutate by preparing as many emergency care facilities as possible in villages with health workers.

Thus, if a peak of COVID-19 occurs again in the future, the management of patients in hospitals or health establishments can be done better and not create panic.