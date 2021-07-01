Prime Minister Imran Khan, General Musharraf and Operation Enduring Freedom





By Agha Iqrar Haroon

At a time when Pakistani media are reluctant to question or blame former President General Musharraf for his role in the war on terror Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a speech to the National Assembly on June 30, 2021, strongly criticized General Musharraf. and his regime and remembered that Musharraf handed over Pakistanis to the United States for sending them to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Prime Minister Imran Khan argued that former President General Musharraf in his own book (In the Line of Sight: A Memoir) accepted that money was taken to send people to the detention camp.

In his strong speech, Prime Minister Khan asked how could we view the United States as a friend who had bombed our lands? Prime Minister Imran Khan was referring to drone attacks in former tribal areas of Pakistan by allied US forces under the regimes of General Musharraf, President Asif Ali Zardari and the last PML-N government.

Without naming the founder of MQM who lives in London, the PM questioned that an enemy of Pakistan has been living (living) in London for 30 years, so could Pakistan bomb the UK to kill him?

He said a few hundred supporters of Alqaeda came to Pakistan after US forces bombed Tora Bora mountain and Pakistan sent its army to find Alqaeda in the tribal areas and this situation displaced thousands of people. tribal members and killed their families, according to Prime Minister Khan; sowed other problems for Pakistan and its army.

Referring to the book by US soldier General Tommy Franks, Prime Minister Khan said Musharraf was vulnerable and they kept pushing him. Musharraf also admitted in his book that he sent our people to Guantanamo and took money for it, argued Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He remembered his name as Taliban Khan and pro-Taliban in Musharraf’s time because he was against sending the Pakistani army to the former tribal areas and he was against mounting forces. Pakistani women against the tribes.

Calling the Musharraf era the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s history, Prime Minister Khan said the government of the day lied to the people saying it did not allow drone attacks. Quoting the sessions of the US Congress, Prime Minister Khan recalled Admiral Mullen telling the US Congress that it was the Pakistani government that authorized the drone attacks. We have humbled ourselves in the community of the world, he regretted.

Referring to Musharafs’ doctrine of enlightened moderation, Pm Khan said the nation’s self-esteem was further damaged by the notion of enlightened moderation and people began to wear two-piece suits and speak English. I want to reiterate that no country will respect a nation that lacks self-esteem, he said.

It will be recalled that in response to the attacks of September 11, allied forces of the United States attacked Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan (OEF-A) was launched. OEF-A’s original military objectives, as articulated by former President George W. Bush in his September 20 address to a joint session of Congress and his October 7 address in the country, included the destruction of training camps and terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan, the capture of Al Qaeda leaders and the cessation of terrorist activities in Afghanistan. This Operation is still going on without any end of his insight.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said during his speech that the allied forces of the United States are not winning the war in Afghanistan and that Pakistan is blamed for their defeat instead of appreciating Pakistan for everything it has done in the past. We must not compromise our sovereignty. If we had been an honored government at that time, we could not support the United States, Prime Minister Khan said.

There is no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan was against Pakistan’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan even when he was in opposition. Khan has a strong position on the issue of the war in Afghanistan and he expressed in his speech to the National Assembly on June 30, 2021, what he believes.

The 20-year Afghan war cost the US economy over $ 2.26 trillion and killed more than 241,000 people, including 70,000 Pakistanis. Former President Bush lives in the United States, former President Gen Musharraf lives in Dubai and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is in the UK but thousands of Afghans and Pakistani do not even know where they are the graves of family members who served as fodder. collateral damage from the Afghan war. The drone attack killed thousands of Pakistanis in our former tribal areas as they attended wedding ceremonies, studied at school, and buried loved ones in cemeteries.

Isn’t the murder of innocent civilians under the pretext of “collateral damage” a war crime?

Prime Minister Imran Khan should be appreciated for documenting the history of the war on terror, as the facts cited by Prime Minister Khan may be erased from history because history is written by powerful people. and according to their wishes.

Note: Agha Iqrar Haroon is a Pakistani journalist who has worked in the field since 1988. He covered the war in Afghanistan from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2006, while working with national and international media, including the news agency. press WTN, ETN news agency, News International, Abu Dhabi Television and Al-Jazeera News.

Warning:

The views and opinions expressed in this article / Opinion / Commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the DND Think Tank and Dispatch Office (DND). The assumptions made in the analysis do not reflect the position of the DND Think Tank and the Dispatch News Desk.

