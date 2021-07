Morning Digest July 1, 2021

India has challenged the European Union’s plan to institute a green pass from July 1, with government sources warning that India will introduce a reciprocity policy only allowing ease of travel for European countries that recognize the Indian vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned his Council of Ministers that the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is still significant, urging them to ensure vaccinations in their warring areas and to make every effort to prevent a third wave . The number of excess deaths recorded by the Civil Registry System (CRS) in Chhattisgarh during the second wave (April to May 2021) was 43,062, 4.85 times the official reported figure of 8,878 deaths due to COVID-19 for the same period. The government has decided to leave interest rates on small savings instruments unchanged for the next quarter July-September, the finance ministry said in a note. The Rajouri District Administration on June 30 banned the sale or possession of flying objects, as at least five drone sorties around Jammu’s security facilities since June 27, including the technical airport of the IAF recently kept the security agencies on their toes at J&K. India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Wednesday that the public’s mere right to change rulers once every few years was not in itself a guarantee against tyranny. The Centers’ proposals on digital agriculture raise concerns about farmer exploitation, data protection and consent, poorly managed land registers, exclusion of landless farmers and the corporatization of agriculture, according to 91 organizations that sent their comments to the government on Wednesday. They also demanded that the Center stop implementing the pilot projects being rolled out in partnership with tech and retail giants including Microsoft, Amazon and Patanjali. Big tech companies that collect data on Indians should be held accountable, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said during an interaction with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Indian World Forum 2021. England beat India by five wickets in the second women’s ODI to take a 2-0 lead here. Sophia Dunkley (73 not eliminated) and Katherine Brunt (33 not eliminated) shared 92 points for the unbroken sixth wicket to chase the target of 222 with 15 balls to lose on Wednesday. A day after her sister Serena suffered a heartbreaking outing at Wimbledon after injuring herself in the first round, Venus Williams also retired from the singles Wednesday.

