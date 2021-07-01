Indonesia to impose ’emergency’ restrictions to tackle wave of virus





Jakarta (AFP) Indonesia will impose “emergency” restrictions on coronaviruses this week to fight an alarming rise in infections, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday as the country scrambles to avoid the collapse of its overwhelmed health system . Widodo said the new restrictions, from Friday, would last for more than two weeks in the capital Jakarta and across hard-hit Java, as well as on holiday island Bali, after infections hit record levels. Daily new cases exceed 21,000 per day in the worst-affected country in Southeast Asia, and authorities have warned of the spread of highly infectious variants. “This situation forced us to take more stringent measures (…) I decided to impose emergency restrictions,” Widodo said in a nationwide speech on Thursday. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, did not give details on the measures, which would end on July 20. But a document from senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan’s office said they are including ordering all non-essential employees to work from home, while classes will only take place online. Shopping malls and mosques in the predominantly Muslim country are also reportedly closed in an attempt to reduce the number of new daily cases to less than 10,000, he said. The minister was due to discuss the restrictions during a press briefing later Thursday. # photo1 The Indonesian government, widely accused of responding inadequately to the pandemic, has imposed restrictions in the past, but not the strict shutdowns seen in other countries. Jokowi said earlier that limited action was needed to avoid failing Southeast Asia’s largest economy. But hospitals in Jakarta and West and Central Java have been inundated with patients in recent weeks, including those infected with the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India. Some facilities have been forced to pitch tents outside to cope with the influx and there are reports of patients being turned away from overflowing hospitals. Indonesia’s official coronavirus infection tally has exceeded 2.1 million with 58,491 deaths. But the actual number would be much higher due to the low testing rates. The country aims to immunize more than 180 million of its 270 million people by the start of next year, but only about five percent of the population have been fully immunized so far. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210701-indonesia-to-impose-emergency-curbs-to-battle-virus-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos