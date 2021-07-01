



37 minutes ago From the image, Getty Images Discussion in pictures, The event, held in Tiananmen Square, gathered a large crowd. Chinese President Xi Jinping warns foreigners that they will “shake their heads” if they swear to persecute or infiltrate the country. He delivered a speech on Thursday as the country celebrated the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. President Xi also said that Beijing / Beijing (the Chinese capital) would not accept “arrogance”, which many believe they have said in the United States. He said this as China was criticized for violating human rights and cracking down on independence activists in Hong Kong. Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent days due to trade disputes, travel and coronavirus. Another source of concern is the Taiwan issue. While Taiwan considers itself an independent country, Beijing sees the island as its own independent province. The United States, by its own rules, is required to provide Taiwan with defenses while Pkin uses force to regain control of the island. On Thursday, President Xi said China was continuing its “unrestricted” plan to return to Taiwan. “No one should underestimate the will, the will and the ability of the Chinese to protect their independence and sovereignty,” he said. From the image, Getty Images Discussion in pictures, Military planes take off and print in the air 100 numbers to mark the 100th anniversary The holiday’s centennial celebrations on Thursday morning included airstrikes, rocket launches and patriotic songs. Extremely carefully selected people attended the event in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, many of whom were not even wearing hats. Hong Kong is also celebrating the anniversary of Britain’s extradition to China. From the image, Getty Images Discussion in pictures, People on Beijing / Beijing roads pay homage to planes flying over Tiananmen Square What is the main point of Xi’s speech? In a nearly hour-long speech, President Xi highlighted the role of the party in China today, where he said it is the cornerstone of national development and that efforts to differentiate it from the people “will never succeed”. “Only a socialist weapon can save China, and socialism based on Chinese identity is the only thing that can move China forward,” he said. “We will never allow anyone who seeks to persecute, oppress or crush China,” he added. “Those who swear allegiance will try to do so, their heads will be bloodied on the Great Wall of China built by more than 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said. China has always accused the United States of trying to undermine its development – a statement that seems to be from Washington’s point of view. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), founded in 1921, came to power 72 years ago, in 1949, after a long civil war in the country. Since then, the country has undergone major changes. China has made great strides in the economy, and at the end of the holiday, locals chanted the slogan “Without the Communist Party, the new China would not have existed.” Xi Jinping, who appears to be the most powerful Chinese president today after Mao Zedong, praised his compatriots “in the new world” and said they are the ones who made it possible. Information collected by Waiyee Yip and BBC Chinese

