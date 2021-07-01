Situation above Varosha at the tipping point (Update)

Turkey’s eventual call for refugees to return to their Varosha properties under Turkish Cypriot rule would be misleading, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday, speaking after the municipality of Famagusta called on the government to come up with a plan to thwart Ankaras’ plans for the city.

Any invitation [by Turkey] would be a deception for the people of Famagusta, he said, indirectly urging landowners not to accept such an offer.

Famagusta municipalities’ call for government action came amid growing concerns over what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might announce on July 20 when he is due to visit the north.

Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou said on Wednesday the situation regarding Varosha was at a critical point and an urgent National Council meeting should be called to work out a plan to thwart everything Turkey has in store for Varosha .

The comments came as Ankara announced that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would be in the north on Thursday, and also precedes President Tayyip Erdogan’s scheduled visit on July 20, where he is expected to make announcements about Varosha who has left the country. Greek Cypriot part. concerned.

Varosha was partially opened last October, and work is still ongoing, with the Turkish side urging Greek Cypriot refugees to claim their properties through the Real Property Commission (IPC).

Unfortunately, they have paved roads. They cleaned up the public gardens, much of the beach, set up kiosks, umbrellas and benches. They install electricity in the streets. They demolished the Faliro center belonging to our municipality, claiming the building is dangerous, then they have the audacity to tell members of the international community that they have not demolished, cleaned up or used private property, said Ioannou.

Famagusta does not belong to the occupying power, nor to Erdogan, nor to [Ersin] Tatar. Famagusta belongs to the people of Famagusta.

Ioannou said the government has a duty to call a meeting of the National Council and come up with a plan of action to deal with anything Erdogan may announce during his visit. The Famagustas, who he said were shocked, outraged and angry, will stage a protest in Dherynia on July 19.

In his comments, Anastasiades referred to a case brought before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by a Greek Cypriot residing in Varosha. He said Turkey had already responded that it was property owned by the Turkish Cypriot religious foundation Evkaf.

Therefore, it appeared that they were trying to give the impression that they would call on people to return to their properties through a committee which is essentially non-existent, and then, their right is questioned by Evkaf, a declared Anastasiades.

Evkaf claims much of Varosha is his own even though the outgoing British colonial government paid £ 1.5million in full and final settlement of any claims the Turkish Cypriot community may have had on Evkaf’s properties .

The municipality has also established a schedule of meetings with ambassadors on the island in the coming days and weeks to seek practical support for the implementation of the UN resolutions.

“There may be different approaches to the Cyprus issue. But today things are at a critical point, said Ioannou.

He said that if there was no intense pressure from the United States, the EU and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5), Turkey would almost certainly move into the next step to fully open Varosha under Turkish Cypriot administration.

Ioannou also spoke of the discord between the refugees from Famagusta, nearly 350 of whom have applied to the IPC.

Confusion and perhaps discord among the people of Famagusta will become a reality. There is no doubt that the imminent call for return to the Turkish Cypriot administration will pose problems. It is clear that Turkey will provide opportunities to put a definitive end to the efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, on the basis of the agreed United Nations framework, he added.

Ioannou said that returning in this way does not in any way guarantee future stability or the legally guaranteed return of property. He said the municipality is willing to listen and talk to refugees who are tempted to go the IPC route.

“What we are telling our fellow citizens, in the opinion of both the former attorney general and the current attorney general, is that there are many pitfalls and many problems for those who are applying, he said, adding that there is also a cost to the whole island and efforts for a solution.

You cannot prevent someone from applying, but we as a municipality urge people not to do so.

On Thursday, representatives of the members of the municipality will meet with the American ambassador and later the Greek ambassador. They have already met the ambassadors of the other four P5 countries, France, China, Russia and the United Kingdom.

They will meet with the president on July 6.

In addition, a Turkish Cypriot MP Oguzhan Hasipoglu reportedly said on Wednesday that the Greek Cypriots, instead of demonstrating on July 19, should thank the Turkish president and the Turkish Cypriot president on July 20.

He said the original intention was to make Varosha part of a federal settlement so that both communities could benefit.

We no longer have the luxury of Maras (Varosha) being part of a comprehensive solution, he said, adding that the so-called mayors of Kyrenia, Morphou and Famagusta should leave their fantasy world and step into reality. .