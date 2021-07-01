Prime Minister Imran Khan hails China’s efforts in combating COVID-19





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday hailed the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) as having a unique model, calling it an alternative to Western democracy.

Speaking to Chinese reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Until now, we have been told that the best way for societies to improve themselves is through Western democracy.

“The CCP introduced an alternative model and beat all western democracies in the way it brought out merit in society,” he said.

He said the company only succeeds when it has systems in place to hold the ruling elite accountable and ensure meritocracy.

“Until now, the feeling has been that electoral democracy is the best way to bring merit and hold leaders to account,” added the Prime Minister.

“But the CPC did a lot better [outcomes] without democracy. Their system for sifting through talent and raising it is better than the democratic system, ”he said.

“We want to take the Pak-China bilateral relations to new heights”,

Premier @ ImranKhanPTI, Interaction with Chinese media representatives. pic.twitter.com/dhhc8z6WA1

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 1, 2021

He said leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping have risen through the ranks from the bottom. “You can only become a leader after going through a long struggle. This process is not present in Western democracies. An American president does not go through this rigorous process.

“Pakistan will not take sides”

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s close ties with China. “Whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always stood by our side. The Chinese people have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, ”he said.

“You see a strange great power rivalry in the region. The United States is suspicious of China and has formed a regional alliance called “Quad”.

“We think it is unfair of the United States and Western powers to expect countries like Pakistan to take sides,” he said. “Pakistan will not degrade its relations with China,” Prime Minister Imran added.

He said Pakistan is committed to strengthening its relations with China, whether politically or economically.

The Prime Minister added, “The way China handled the Covid-19 pandemic was unique. […] considering that it started there. When you look at the rest of the world, China stands out.

Commenting further on his visit to China, Prime Minister Imran said he also looks forward to his looming China trip.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project,” he said, adding that he will visit Gwadar next week to oversee the development work.

The CPEC gives us a lot of optimism for our future economic development “,

Premier @ ImranKhanPTI, Interaction with Chinese media representatives. # CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/k9zGaS8G3Z

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/07/people-of-china-have-a-special-place-in-hearts-of-pakistanis-pm-imran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos